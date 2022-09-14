Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Try To Cheer Up Jerry Jones, Bengals Puker Puts On A Show & Geno’s Butt Grab

The Art of the Garage Fridge is heating up

Now we’re cooking. I asked you guys to begin the transition from Summer of the Patio, which has been incredible and we’re looking at a full upcoming week in the 90s, and you guys are delivering with the art and philosophy behind what makes a great garage fridge.

Again, this is more than just a bunch of meatheads showing off kegs stuffed into garage fridges. We’re grown adults around here and the garage fridge plays an important role in all of our lives.

It signifies that we’ve made it to a financial level where we can burn a little extra electricity to give our beers a nice cold home to live in. A loaded garage fridge is incredibly inviting to the neighborhood. Frankly, it tends to define the community you live in.

Here in Ohio, and I’m sure across much of the U.S. that woke politicians haven’t corrupted, an open garage door means we’re home come on in! Meanwhile, an open garage door AND a beautiful garage fridge tells people to grab a beer and stay for a couple more.

While the Thursday Night Mowing League is all about clearing your weekend schedule and taking pride in your community, the Art of the Garage Fridge is symbolic of how you treat the community. Are you all about yourself and your Triple IPAs or are you about the community which tends to like a value brand beer? Are you willing to share with neighbors?

Folks, communities need more garage fridges, and the philosophy behind the garage fridge.

It doesn’t mean every person walking down the street has to stop in for a Busch Light. The garage fridge is more about caring about the dads, the kids who could use an ice cold juice box, the wives who need a Kirkland marg.

The garage fridge tells the folks walking dogs around the neighborhood that you would like to pet the dogs and hold a 5-10 minute conversation. They’re instantly comfortable with you around their Doodle.

• Ryan O., a TNML member, a huge OutKick supporter and Great American, writes:

Pictured in its natural state on a Tuesday night. I picked this early 90’s GE garage fridge up off Craigslist for $100 in 2010 when I built my barn. It holds a steady 36deg for beer in the bottom and the top freezer is loaded with the previous year’s deer harvest.

Stickers are a variety of brewery, vacation spots, aftermarket auto parts purchase’s, and everything in between. Between the reliability and the history we have together if there is ever an issue I would be willing to pay equal to the amount of a new fridge have this one repaired.

Now that the fridge is covered new stickers are going on the safe including the Outkick and TNML additions. Thanks Joe!

• Tyler E. wants to show us his Art of the Garage Fridge. Please notice the marg bottles in the door. This is a huge move from a garage fridge veteran. So inviting to the neighborhood moms:

• Kevin B. in Littleton, Colorado shares sad news. Notice the Sub Pop sticker on the side to tell the neighborhood dads that Kevin respects the indie scene. We’d get along real well:

Our garage fridge had to be put down for performance issues as well as a move. She was a time stamp of 15 years of raising our four kids. Helmet stickers, random vacation stickers, freebies from trade shows, restaurants, gear. Served us well inside and out!

• As I’ve told you guys, the Art of the Garage Fridge is more than just throwing an old beater out in the garage to keep your Buds cold. This is actually an art and Deke S. brings up an important subject for all the garage fridge fanatics:

Deke writes:

A quick question for all the northern climate fridges, how do they keep them cold in the winter? Here in Idaho, my unheated garage dips into the 40s during the winter, which is not enough of a temperature difference between inside the fridge and ambient garage temperature to keep the compressor running.

As such, in the winter I suffer from limp popsicles in the freezer and marginally cold beer in the fridge. Through a little internet research, I found that modern fridges are designed to operate in ambient temperatures in the mid-50s. I have resorted to placing an incandescent light bulb (7 watts) in my fridge to heat the thermostat.

This solved the problem by forcing the compressor to run more (I have also added a smart plug to control the bulb so it is not on all the time) but I have to monitor the fridge to make sure I’m not freezing my fridge contents.

Like I said, this IS AN ART. And this is why you read Screencaps for nuggets like this one. Go ahead and forward this edition of Screencaps to your buddies who swear there’s nothing worth reading on the Internet.

I’ve never even thought about the compressor not running in the winter. this incandescent bulb thing is genius.

• Bill L. writes:

Let me be one of the first to say that this is a great idea. Being a homebrewer and a craft beer enthusiast my garage fridge is an extension of my personality. As far as rules go, there aren’t many. I like to keep a wide variety in there.

There have been times where I’ve had Busch Lights, Michelob Ultra, craft IPAs and double IPAs, and black as night bourbon barrel imperial stouts in there at the same time. Try to keep at least 50% of the beers in there from Nebraska. Supporting my local breweries is important to me.

Our neighborhood is awesome and more than a few neighbors know the garage code to grab themselves a pint or a growler fill if we’re not around. I’ve arrived back in town from a weekend trip to a thanks post-it note and a $20 bill. In the end, it all comes out even. Halloween is as much for adults as it is kids here, and it brings us closer together.

Love the content! Cheers!

Did you read this part? “Our neighborhood is awesome and more than a few neighbors know the garage code to grab themselves a pint or a growler fill if we’re not around.”

That right there just made my week.

I might not have a master’s degree like many of you who are senior vice presidents on LinkedIn, but I should thanks to my research and understanding of a subject like the Art of the Garage Fridge.

Now I want my doctorate in this niche field. I want to be able to take this to the collegiate level and teach a course — with the help of the Screencaps community.

Keep the emails coming. Teach me more secrets. More philosophy behind the fridge. Dig deep for the psychology.

BTW, Bill L. is a great man for sending me beers from his stash. Now I need to send him a package.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The Art of Inflation

I don’t want to depress you guys too much this morning, but Screencaps financial analyst Mark W. has been sending me red flag warning emails for months now.

Mark, who is a senior vice president, writes:

As we talked about nearly a month ago, inflation is proving to be a bigger problem for the economy and more negatively impactful for individual households than the government would admit. I have attached a chart that shows the various components of the CPI that compares them on a month to month basis over the past year:

The chart shows the latest August numbers on the left; the comparative year ago number is the September number in the far right column. Notice the increase in food costs from 4.59% to 11.37%. Energy (gas for your car, heating and cooling costs for your home) has remained atrociously high. These numbers are excluded from the “core” CPI calculation because they are considered too volatile, but for the average person, they have the greatest impact on their disposable income. Notice also that shelter costs are increasing dramatically along with medical care.

I think this means that the Fed is going to continue to raise rates dramatically to attempt to slow down inflation. The risk they face with this strategy is throwing the economy into a severe recession. In the meantime, the cost of living is going up significantly for every American.

Interesting times are ahead. Prepare accordingly.

The Art of Nextdoor Conversations

• Wyn in Colorado — I’m pretty sure he’s some sort of vice president or did I see he’s now in law? — writes:

One of my neighbors posted a request on Nextdoor asking for someone to put together “one nightstand”. I jokingly replied back saying that I didn’t think you could post asking for a “one night stand”.

And with that, let’s get moving today. That’s a fun way to stop Wednesday Screencaps.

Let me know what’s on your mind. The seasons are changing and your brains are transitioning to fall thoughts. Give me topics you need to be addressed.

Go have a great day across this incredible country.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The S&P 500 closed down 4.3% today, its largest daily decline since June 2020 and 8th daily decline of 3% or more this year. In the last 70 years, the only years with more 3+% down days than we've already seen in 2022? 2008, 2009 and 2020$SPX pic.twitter.com/NnyD4XGNlw — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) September 13, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

The AFC North is better when the Browns are 1-0 & Bengals fans are projectile vomiting. It's going to be a big year. pic.twitter.com/98yW7QATQ6 — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 13, 2022

The @Browns’ new midfield logo will be Brownie the Elf. pic.twitter.com/C5W0bz3UD8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

A food delivery robot forces it’s way across a police crime scene. pic.twitter.com/T5DaET5Q5b — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) September 13, 2022

Name something you don’t see every day…okay we’ll go first ⬇️ Today our Wildlife Officers removed fencing stuck in a bull elk’s antlers in Estes Park. The elk was tranquilized while our officers removed the fencing and ran away from the area seemingly unharmed. pic.twitter.com/E9gWKCPMzJ — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) September 13, 2022

Sahara tried for 10-20 minutes to get the camels through the front door. They gave up. I couldn't get great pictures. The talk inside was that the camels were brought through a service entrance. There was a commercial being filmed at a craps table at the same time. pic.twitter.com/MV4JLyrI39 — John Mehaffey (@John_Mehaffey) September 14, 2022

I have often thought the agave is my spirit plant but the ocotillo can sometimes make a very strong case for itself. One of my own photos. pic.twitter.com/9SRXYKUrfL — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) September 13, 2022