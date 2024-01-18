Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Say Packers Disrespected Them: ‘Verge Of Tears’

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders did not enjoy their wild card round experience Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and it had nothing to do with the terrible defense.

Well, scratch that. It actually had plenty to do with the defense — just not for the reason you think.

Turns out, Packers players didn’t exactly score with class throughout their seven-touchdown onslaught in Dallas. At least that’s what one Cowboys cheerleader alleged in a TikTok posted Wednesday night.

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Darian Lassiter says in the now-viral video.

“We would would be minding our own business and the Packers would score a touchdown, and they would come up to us — standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us.”

Second Dallas Cowboys cheerleader comes forward

Whooooof. Maybe this is why the Packers don’t have cheerleaders of their own? Could be.

Side note: did you know Green Bay is one of seven teams in the NFL with no cheerleaders? I didn’t until about five minutes ago. The other six? Bills, Bears, Browns, Chargers, Giants and Steelers.

Anyway, back to these allegations …

Not great! Weird flex from Packers players if it’s true, and I’m not sure why Darian here would make it up. She also got some backup in the comments section from fellow Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Jensen Lynn.

“Literally was on the verge of tears,” she wrote.

Now, there are plenty of people in Darian’s mentions here asking for some evidence. I would imagine some has to exist seeing as the Packers scored every four seconds on Sunday, but who knows.

If you have any, please send it our way (zach.dean@outkick.com).

In the meantime, head on a swivel, San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders. The Packers are coming to town Saturday night and that offense is humming. Eyes peeled.

Maybe cover Romeo Doubs. Lord knows the Cowboys didn’t.