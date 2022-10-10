Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Jensen Celebrates Victory Monday, Packers Fans Drink London Dry & Kyler Is Hillary

Weekend observations to get the week off and running

• My biggest accomplishment this weekend was out-driving my big-hitter teammates on one hole during a Saturday scramble. My second biggest accomplishment: Winning a trampoline park raffle prize that my kids will enjoy on a brutal January morning before playoff football.

• As of this morning, Tom Brady has the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. Two teams above .500 remain on his schedule: the 49ers and Ravens. Baltimore has two as well: The Giants and Tommy.

• Congrats to my Bengals for losing yet another division game that was there for the taking. See the above bullet point for why that game was clearly important.

• Thank god for NFL parity and the expanded playoffs or I’d be losing my mind over these brutal losses.

• How do the degenerates who show up to the pumpkin farm afford $40 in ride tickets, $120 in pumpkins, a $25 round of pumpkin iced drinks, donuts, a hayride, and a bag of popcorn? There must be some sort of investment plan I don’t know where people are putting away money out of each check for pumpkin patch day like back in ’85 when my dad would throw $10 a check into the Christmas club or whatever the bank called it.

• What’s the perfect temperature for fall? It felt like Sunday was in that in-between territory where it makes dressing for the pumpkin patch a huge decision. It was full sun, 68 and windy. Clearly, that’s not hoodie weather. It was so close to short-sleeve weather, but with the wind, it ended up being quarter-zip.

• Huge pain in the ass weather.

• “When is it officially chili season?” was a great question at the golf club. Ask your coworkers. It will stop them in their tracks and they’ll actually go into a deep-thinking mode for a minute.

• Full disclosure: I’m a member of the Fox News Corp. family, but I have to bring up that Fox Big Noon Saturday has been at like 15 straight Michigan games. That should tell you everything you need to know about the Big Ten right now. USC can’t join the league fast enough. Next Saturday, Big Noon Saturday is in…you guessed it…Ann Arbor.

• In case you didn’t look at the new AP Top 25, James Madison is No. 25. As a Toledo grad, it’s moments like this where I have to wonder what the hell happened to the MAC. Not a single team received a Top 25 vote. The league isn’t even interesting and there’s just one more Saturday game until the league is relegated to weeknights to serve as live content fodder so ESPN/Disney can sell holiday advertising.

• Next Saturday is begging to be a college football party day.

• Anyone having a houseboat party before the Bama-Tennessee game?

Auburn-UGA tailgating report

• Sam L. writes:

Our house chef making shrimp tacos.

I’ve googled, binged, and asked Jeeves. UGA is still the National Champions…

Hairy and the cheerleaders making the rounds…..

Post game tailgating….

Longhorns ARE BACK?

Is it just me or is Quinn Ewers shooting the bird?

Oh look, a big report on tipping came out Friday, but it’s pretty much everything we’ve covered on Screencaps

Those lib libs at Vox are out with this report on tipping and how people are being pushed into tip guilt by machines and human faces asking if you’d like to “put a tip” on that $6 cup of coffee.

The Vox reporter brought in some quotes from an etiquette expert and we learn — as if you couldn’t guess — that the point-of-sale machines that request the tip get a cut of the tip.

In other words, if you’re going to tip, give cash because the barista isn’t getting the full tip.

Annnnndddddd….the Ts are off

Mike T. & Cindy T. are officially headed to Europe for six months, but first, Mike sent a report that they flew over Mt. St. Helens on the “way over.”

Here we go. These two are heading into Europe as Putin prepares to send western Europe into the Dark Ages for winter. This is going to be great to have Screencaps boots on the ground and moving around for six months.

That was yet another game the Bengals should’ve won

• Bill L. writes:

Saw this plate in a Lincoln Nebraska Target lot.

New Screencaps t-shirt ideas

• MJ V. writes:

I think the logo is easy – picture of a garage beer fridge and on the front there’s an outline of Hildee’s bellybutton. (Assuming it could fit on the fridge)

• Jeremy P. in Alpharetta, GA writes:

Hey Joe,

Thanks so much for asking your readers for t-shirt ideas. Here are mine, and only Screencaps readers will really get it if they see one another out in the wild.

I’m stacked (with a pic of a stacked cord of wood underneath)

Mowin’ Ain’t Easy (with a mower underneath)

I can’t wait to see what your readers come up with. Have a great weekend

• Louie in Savannah, GA writes:

Love the idea of screen caps T shirts!

Thought of a few slogans while enjoying some single malt (don’t worry, not Beau in Toledo level. Lol)

CAPS LIFE

MORNING CAPS

GOOD MORNING, TIP OF THE CAPS TO YOU

DO YOU EVEN CAPS BRO? (Alpha life)

HAIL CAPS

LORD KINSEY, GIVER OF THE CAPS

ITS NOT MORNING TILL THE CAPS DROP

Those are just a few, I’m sure your inbox is blowing up with this. It would be great if some of us who have been blessed to be quoted in CAPS could get names on the back.

I’d proudly rock LOUIE IN SAVANNAH on the back of a CAPS t shirt. Indy Daryl, Beau, Mike T…?

What a fantastic community you have spearheaded!

• Tommy N. in Texarkana writes:

I agree with Brian A. And although I don’t have any issues finding Screencaps on the site, I do agree that being “under” the culture tab is a bit of a slap in all of our faces. Get that rectified, sir. You and all of us deserve better.

How does it feel to know that what YOU have birthed and grown impacts so many people across this great country? That’s gotta be a badass feeling, and also the good kind of burden!

To all the people focused on Hildee, I just don’t understand it. Focus on the good, because she brings ALOT of it. didn’t even know she had a belly button.

Slogan: “Screencaps – Where Real America Resides.” I envision that with a mountain/stream kind of Montana vibe, maybe even a golf course or hole.

Loving that this is here for 7 days of our week now. I pee in the mornings and brush my teeth 7 days a week, so it makes complete sense that Screencaps should be a 7 day a week thing. Felt a void, but didn’t realize how big it was until it wasn’t there on Sunday mornings anymore!

I’ll let you get back to it! Keep up the great work!!

And that should do it this morning. Let’s get moving. Get the emails in. Let’s hear your reaction to the weekend of football. Share what’s on your mind.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Using @NextGenStats ball tracking data, Justin Tucker's game winning field goal crossed the upright with a y-coordinate (width of field) of 26.52.



The exact middle of the field is y= 26.67



That is, if the uprights were half a yard wide, the kick would have still been good — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) October 10, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

What the hell is going on the Giants sideline? o_0 pic.twitter.com/sJ3hV7eewA — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2022

My girl is in London and sent me the official chant for the game today.

LETS GO GIANTS!!



🧀👆🏻🍑 pic.twitter.com/WiqJtF6iPy — NYGcrush (@NYGcrush) October 9, 2022

If anyone was curious on an update about how many #Packers fans and Wisconsinites are over in London for the game – a friend sent this picture to me and it explained everything. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q18Ik0ziKD — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 9, 2022

Out for a walk on a beautiful fall day in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/KgUdhBDsbH — Carl Eller (@CarlEller81) October 8, 2022

Life of a Browns fan pic.twitter.com/TibZVOUy2u — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 10, 2022

Bobby B. writes:

This is Daisey. Loves the Browns, hopes for the best:

This blimp shot wins the ‘Tell me the game result in a picture without using a score or numbers’ game. Wow. #RedRiverRivalry #CFB pic.twitter.com/5bGAPPN2M1 — Matt Coatney (@Coatman1) October 8, 2022

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina team rolling into Kentucky, winning, and then dancing in sunglasses in the locker room after Mark Stoops called him out for wearing sunglasses and dancing in a video is grade A coach trash talk response. pic.twitter.com/CzNk4tKB1f — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 10, 2022

They didn’t budge for three hours. pic.twitter.com/OwcvkNSY1t — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 8, 2022

The Nick Saban coke bottle on the podium that I didn’t steal expired on Jan. 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/PQccQXhNIL — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 9, 2022

Jimbo Fisher’s son looks like he’s about to do six years in state prison after he got “mixed up with the wrong guys.” pic.twitter.com/MMHJV4o6pp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2022

#Auburn fans can’t even walk down the toilet paper aisle these days. pic.twitter.com/xexQkOeX6z — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) October 9, 2022

The pride of the University of Michigan, Jalen Rose, showing off his smarts on Celebrity Jeopardy. @Reflog_18 pic.twitter.com/X1hQquAagf — Mike Spiezio (@mike_spiezio) October 10, 2022

This is Ben. Ben put his shoe on his head at the @TMobilePark watch party before the 8th inning. We got a few hits and soon everyone had their shoes on their heads. You know what happened next.



The “Rally Shoe” is officially being kept for the Mariners Hall of Fame. Baseball. pic.twitter.com/XtX1dveuXw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 9, 2022

Rick Rude had the most sensitive tailbone in pro wrestling history. pic.twitter.com/XK0USAAKOM — WCW Deep Cuts (@DeepCutsWCW) July 12, 2022

The staff at Scholz Garden in Austin circa 1900. It appears to be the bartender, cook, waiters etc… Scholz, of course, was established in 1866 as a haven for Austin beer lovers and to this day is still in operation. There are only a few businesses in Texas that are older. pic.twitter.com/icHV2tr6NQ — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) October 10, 2022

Pretty sure this is the goal of every employer. 🤣….I love Vegas. @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/4vRaJx2Jt2 — Sean Blair (@ElLocoGaijin) October 9, 2022

sportland aqua slide, wildwood, new jersey, 1978 pic.twitter.com/h2ul0CuTWa — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) October 9, 2022

NEW FOR SNAPCHAT 👻



Hear the incredible story about the man who spent his whole life eating metal.



He swallowed an entire light aircraft as well as several bicycles and supermarket trolleys.https://t.co/UPA79BCsYU pic.twitter.com/8OJIaiUDL7 — Guinness World Records 📚 #GWR2023 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 9, 2022

When you’re a male model, every job is a good job. pic.twitter.com/32YTSiksSK — Eddie McClintock 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@EddieMcClintock) October 7, 2022

Jerry’s apartment hallway can’t exist. My entire childhood was a lie. pic.twitter.com/ZA1ZNzyXtL — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) October 7, 2022

Vegas is a video game pic.twitter.com/D9lX8TBlmB — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 9, 2022

“Mister, I already told you three times, I’m not taking my clothes off. My wife wouldn’t approve.” pic.twitter.com/YuMzO3zQNV — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 10, 2022