Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Enjoying An Endless Summer

Dak Prescott is in Denver as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Broncos. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett is enjoying an endless summer halfway around the world.

Dak and the rest of the Cowboys starters aren’t expected to see the field during the first preseason game. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, the franchise quarterback will get his reps in during practice. He’s not a fan of running the starters out for one series.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to give a group of guys one series,” McCarthy said. “I’ve had two Hall of Fame veteran quarterbacks throw a touchdown on a first play and we’d laugh about it. No matter what you called the ball was going down the field just to get their one series out of the way. So, I’m not a fan of that.”

With the preseason here, the summer is over for NFL players. But it’s not over for their significant others just yet. Dak’s girlfriend is no different. If it was up to her, the summer would never end.

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Natalie Buffett: Endless Summer

Natalie checked in Saturday from Como, Italy, during her “endless summer.” She also shared a look at her “happy place” on her Instagram story.

Natalie Buffett/Instagram Story

The 25-year-old wasn’t lying about the endless summer. This trip to Europe is just the latest in an offseason filled with travel for her.

In addition to her European vacations, Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett spent some time in the Bahamas, Florida and California.

I’m sure by the time the games count Natalie’s summer will finally come to an end, and we’ll see Dak’s biggest cheerleader back at AT&T Stadium.