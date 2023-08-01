Dak Prescott Throws Comically Terrible Interception During Practice

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys fans might want to power down their computers before catching Dak Prescott’s training camp lowlights.

The Cowboys, once again, are hoping to bust through, and it feels like we’ve seen this movie before. Every season, there’s a ton of chatter going back to the Tony Romo days about whether or not Dallas is finally going to make another championship run.

The glory days are long, and until the Cowboys actually make the Super Bowl at a minimum, there’s no reason to believe the team is back.

Dak Prescott throws stunningly bad interception. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Well, a throw from Dak Prescott during a camp practice Monday isn’t going to inspire a lot of confidence.

The veteran NFL passer and face of the franchise lobbed a ball to Malik Hooker that was so unbelievably under-thrown that fans have no choice but to laugh.

What did Dak Prescott think he was looking at when he cocked his arm back and let it fly? What did he think he was throwing into?

Because from the video shared by Jon Machota, it was pretty obvious he was throwing into double coverage.

Not only was Dak Prescott throwing into double coverage, he missed the target by several yards, and he didn’t do it because his arm is too strong.

He missed the target because he didn’t have enough mustard on the ball. Tough look. Very tough look for Prescott.

Interceptions happen, but interceptions this bad should always be mocked and laughed at. Of course, it’s just camp. No reason to overreact, but it’s still hilarious. Best of luck, Cowboys fans. Looks like you might need it.