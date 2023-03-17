Dak Prescott Says He’s ‘Hurt’ Over Cowboys Cutting Ezekiel Elliott

Videos by OutKick

Longtime Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was cut from the team this week, and quarterback Dak Prescott was crushed by the move.

The Cowboys QB commented on Zeke’s release from the team, which was highly unsatisfying for Elliott and Dallas.

Prescott Loses (Favorite?) Teammate

When asked about the front-office decision, Prescott admitted that he was left “hurt” by Elliott’s departure.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“I really can’t imagine taking the field without him,” Prescott said. “It’s something that I don’t know if it’s completely hit me yet.”

“I’m hurt,” the QB said. “I’m sure he is. But it’s more important for me to be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. And I love that guy. Proud of him. No. 1 supporter for him no matter what.”

Elliott was a star early after getting drafted fourth overall in 2016. He registered more than 300 carries in three of his first four seasons in the NFL and splashed on the scene his rookie year by accounting for over 1,600 yards rushing and 16 total touchdowns.

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Elliott reached three Pro Bowl appearances between 2016 and 2019. He signed a whopping six-year, $90 million extension ($50 million guaranteed) in 2019.

Also drafted in 2016, Dak Prescott experienced his rise to the starting role alongside Zeke his entire career.

The 225-lb. running back exits Dallas with the third-most rushing yards by a Cowboys RB, behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

At 27 years old, Elliott is looking for a new team to restart his career. Used as nothing more than a short-yardage back, Elliott will not be expected to take on a three-down role with his new team.

Tampa Bay and Houston have been rumored to be interested in signing Elliott.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)