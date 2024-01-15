Dak Prescott Defends Mike McCarthy As Coach’s Hot Seat Hits Boiling Point; Jerry Jones ‘Floored’ And Frustrated By Loss

Videos by OutKick

The Cowboys officially fell short of Super Bowl expectations with a humiliating loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Now, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s hot seat is at a boiling point amid riots by fans after another impressively bad playoff loss.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott jumped to McCarthy’s defense after the loss, rightly taking some blame after reverting to the old Dak with turnover issues on Sunday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the speculation about Mike McCarthy’s job: “In that case, there should be [speculation] about me as well.” pic.twitter.com/RyswXqLMIl — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 15, 2024

“He’s been amazing. I don’t know how that can be,” Prescott said about his coach. “But I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly.”

“That guy, I’ve had the season I’ve had because of [McCarthy]. This team has had the success they’ve had because of him,” Prescott added. “I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl, and that’s the standard of the league and damn sure should be the standard of this place. I get it, but add me to the list in that case.”

Another Ugly Loss Added To Dallas’ Streak of Postseason Woes

Cowboys fans in Arlington headed for the exits early on Sunday.

Dallas faced a 27-7 pit at halftime, and lost, 48-32.

McCarthy as the head coach failed to capitalize on a superb year by CeeDee Lamb and Prescott. The Cowboys QB led the league in passing TDs (36), adding 4,516 passing yards and nine interceptions — a solid year by Prescott. Lamb caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 TDs in the regular season.

Dak Prescott credited his head coach for his ‘success’ this season.

Against the Packers, Prescott went 41-of-60 for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two costly interceptions. One of Dak’s turnovers ended in a 64-yard, pick-6 by Packers safety Darnell Savage.

Mike McCarthy’s regular-season coaching record in Dallas (42-25) appears like an above-average coach on paper. But in Dallas, where Jerry Jones’ wrath is palpable, the Super Bowl or bust expectations severely contest McCarthy’s job security in Dallas. It’s the pressure of taking the job in Dallas.

Cowboys have begun what feels like a funeral walk into the home locker room, their season officially dead. pic.twitter.com/Klmrt4taOG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 15, 2024

McCarthy’s playoff record dropped to 1-3. In two of the last three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys finished as the top seed in the NFC East and went on to lose in the Wild Card round.

Jerry Jones felt absolutely “floored” by Dallas’ disappointing exit.

“This seems like the most painful (playoff loss) because we all had such great expectations and had hope for this team. I’m floored. This is beyond my comprehension,” the Cowboys owner said.

