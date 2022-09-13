Dak Prescott’s Return Timeline Should Worry Fans

Don’t expect to see Dak Prescott back on a football field in the near future.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a fracture in right hand during a Sunday night loss to the Buccaneers, and underwent successful surgery Monday.

The soonest he can return is October 30 against the Bears, according to a Monday night report from Ian Rapoport. The next available option is November 13 after the bye when the Cowboys play the Packers.

With the earliest return date being October 30, Prescott will have to miss at least six games for the Cowboys.

Seeing as how the Cowboys looked awful against the Bucs when Prescott was healthy and on the field, it’s hard to imagine Dallas finds many wins over the next month and a half.

If Prescott ends up being out even longer, the situation could quickly start to unravel.

Cowboys fans entered the season with incredibly high hopes and plenty of optimism. Now, with Prescott having a fractured right hand, it seems like fans have accepted things are going to be dark for awhile.

Welcome to football. Things can change very quickly.

Hopefully, Prescott is back on the field at 100% as soon as possible. The Cowboys absolutely need him playing if the team wants to have any shot at success.