Tad Prescott, Brother Of Dallas QB Dak Prescott, Wants To See Him Leave Dallas, Rips The Team’s Fans

Videos by OutKick

Even before halftime of the Dallas Cowboys’ ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers, there were questions about the team’s future, including whether or not quarterback Dak Prescott would be part of it.

Prescott had a solid season that saw him become part of the MVP conversation, but another early post-season exit despite high expectations makes you wonder how much longer he’s going to be able to stomach this kind of disappointment.

His brother Tad — yes, Tad Prescott; if that isn’t the perfect name for some country club, rich kid villain in an ’80s movie, then I’m not sure what is – started click-clacking away on X to air some of his grievances with his brother’s situation, as well as with the Cowboys faithful.

Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) January 20, 2024

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would,” he wrote. “I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad talked about why he wants to see the quarterback leave Dallas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott And His Family Have Dealt With A Lot Over The Years, But That Comes With The Territory On A Team Like The Dallas Cowboys

Playing for a team like the Dallas Cowboys is a different animal. Playing for them is like playing for the New York Yankees or the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’re so under the microscope not just locally, but nationally, that those within the organization deal with things that most other teams don’t have to deal with.

On top of that, the Cowboys are dealing with about three decades worth of underperforming in the postseason, yet they still go back to the same well year after year.

You can get why Tad and the rest of the Prescott family have had about enough of their DMs filling up with Cowboys fans ripping on Dak, but it’s admirable that Dak is determined to win in Dallas.

However, at this point, that seems a touch naive.

Tad reiterated that he has no problem with the Cowboys organization, his beef is strictly with the fans.

Those who really follow or know me, knows I have never spoken badly about the @dallascowboys as an organization or team, I’ve never spoken badly about a player on the team or the city of Dallas. It’s the so called fans I have an issue with — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) January 20, 2024

“Those who really follow or know me, knows I have never spoken badly about the @dallascowboys as an organization or team, I’ve never spoken badly about a player on the team or the city of Dallas. It’s the so called fans I have an issue with,” Tad said.

Oof. “So-called fans. I understand what Tad is saying, but I hope he doesn’t expect to get any free brewskis at AT&T Stadium moving forward.

At least not ones that don’t have a loogie hocked in them.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle