It’s just about time to put a bow on one of the most underrated times of year: fantasy football draft season.

I love fantasy football. For some reason, I wasn’t invited to OutKick’s fantasy league despite winning a championship last season, but that’s neither here nor there. Cowards.

But fantasy football is the best, partly because draft day is spectacular. And I’m not talking about your dumb online drafts, either. Get that out of here.

Real, live, in-person drafts in the side-room of an Applebees that last five hours and include several visits from the manager are the absolute best.

Fantasy football draft season is wild. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

But those are over, now. The NFL returns tonight with what should be an electric game in Los Angeles (assuming they can keep the power on), and the best time of year is officially underway.

Before we dive head first into the first of nearly 300 regular season NFL games, one legendary dad decided to take us for a nice stroll back in time by digging out every single fantasy football draft board dating back to 1999.

Roll tape!

Amazing. I never wanted it to end and I don’t even know where to begin.

Let’s start here … this dad is incredible. Go look at some of the other videos and you’ll quickly realize he just gets it.

Quarterbacks Were Plentiful In Round One

All right, let’s break it down.

The first overall pick back in 2012 was Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is just as good today as he was a decade ago but the earliest he’s going in fantasy drafts is round seven.

Crazy how much the game has changed in 10 years. And how about dad here taking Tom Brady in the first round, too?

The first round of fantasy football drafts used to be Rodgers, Brady, Peyton Manning and then the best running backs you could find. Wild.

Randy Moss was horrible in 2010 and fantasy football managers suffered. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

C’Mon Man!

Speaking of the QB-craze … dad went with Drew Brees with pick No. 7 in 2010 and then grabbed Randy Moss with his second pick.

Brees threw 33 touchdowns that year but that was also the season Moss demanded out of New England and ultimately STUNK.

No chance this guy “dominated that year.”

Here’s where we start getting to the good stuff … 2000.

Twenty-two years ago. Back to a time when fantasy football was still brand new and you tallied your scores by combing through Monday morning box scores in the print newspaper.

How about Mike Vanderjagt going in the fifth round of this fantasy football draft?

Future Hall Of Famers Galore

Look at that board. Majestic.

Kevin goes with Terrell Davis with the sixth pick. Eddie George goes next. Some of the other names that flash across the screen include Curtis Martin, Tim Brown and Mike Alstott. Someone went fullback in the fourth round!

And how about Glenn going with legendary Colts kicker Mike Vanderjagt in the FIFTH round?! What a snag.

Finally, we end where it all begins: the 1999 season. For a lot of us, that’s where this beautiful journey began. Look at those first five picks:

Cavs with a LOADED fantasy football team in 1999.

A Dirty Bird Off The Board Early

Davis goes No. 1, followed by Randy Moss, Fred Taylor, Brett Favre and Jamal Anderson.

Kevin had himself a really solid squad this year, with Taylor, Edgerrin James and Drew Bledsoe leading the charge. But look at Cavs’ team right before him!

How in the world did this guy start out with Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Ricky Williams, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice and Duce Staley?

Carter and Moss alone had 24 combined touchdowns, Duce Staley ran for nearly 1,300 yards and Peyton threw for over 4,000 yards with 26 touchdowns.

Cris Carter was a league winner in the 1999 fantasy football season. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Even with Williams and Jerry Rice having relatively down years by their standards, this team had plenty to overcome it.

So there you have it, a quick trip down fantasy football memory lane before the NFL makes its glorious return tonight.

Welcome back, King.

PS: Need a MONSTER game from Stefon Diggs.