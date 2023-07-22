Dad Of Colts Safety Arrested For Shooting, Killing Bald Eagle In Pennsylvania

Videos by OutKick

Is there anything less American than murdering a bald eagle?

Well, Rodney Thomas — father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II — is accused of doing just that.

A Pittsburgh federal grand jury indicted the elder Thomas this week under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. This law, enacted in 1940, prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from “taking” bald or golden eagles including their parts including feathers, nests or eggs.

Rest in power, king. (Credit: Pennsylvania Game Commission)

Thomas allegedly shot and killed a mature bald eagle with an air rifle May 12 in Mt. Pleasant, Penn.

And it wasn’t just any bald eagle. It was one of only two that nested in the area for nearly 20 years.

“The killing of our beloved eagle had a major impact on the entire community,” resident Linda Carnevali told The New York Post. “We cannot fathom why anyone would want to harm our eagles and take it to the extreme of killing one.”

They even have a name for the eagle — “Sam.” After a character on Disney’s Muppet Vision 3D.

“In the show, he was in charge of honoring our country in a Fourth of July presentation,” Carnevali said. “We felt like our Sam represented that same freedom.”

I am absolutely sick for Sam’s girlfriend.

Oh, and the other eagle that lives in the town? She’s Sam’s girlfriend! They recently hatched two eaglets before Thomas senselessly murdered the family patriarch.

And now this story is way sadder than I originally thought.

Thomas faces up to $5,000 in fines and a year behind bars.

I hope you’re real proud of yourself, Rodney.