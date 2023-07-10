Dad Blows Out His Knees After Arguing With Umpire

Videos by OutKick

*Disclaimer: This isn’t OutKick founder Clay Travis arguing with an umpire.

Contrary to nasty rumors floating around the Internet, the dad screaming at an umpire at a youth baseball game and blowing out his knees after either being ejected or deciding he’d seen enough, that’s not Clay.

As you know, Clay loves to argue with umpires and drop lines like, “You’ve gotta be f–king kidding me,” when he doesn’t agree with a call in a travel ball game, but Clay was in Chicago over the weekend at a wedding and was not at a ballpark.

This is just some poor sap who had both of his knees buckle in a way that human knees are not supposed to buckle.

WARNING: What you’re about to witness could make you puke.

Did you hear those cracks at the :16 mark? Rewind the tape! You gotta hear those knees buckling like trees falling in the forest. That must’ve sounded like M-80s going off to people sitting just above where this happened.

