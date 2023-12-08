Dabo Swinney’s Roasted For Zoom Background Straight Out Of The 1970s

Videos by OutKick
Dabo Swinney might be a millionaire several times over, but he apparently doesn’t budget much for interior design.
The Clemson head coach was on a Zoom Thursday afternoon with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops for the Gator Bowl, and while the game might not have much hype, Swinney’s Zoom setup generated some attention.
It looked like he was in a room that you could find in just about any house in America built in the 1970s. There was gross wood paneling and that weird ceiling paneling you can push up.
Is this man a football coach in 2023 or a car salesman in the suburbs of Chicago in 1972 coming off a strong year?
Dabo Swinney’s aesthetic isn’t ideal.
I started laughing the moment I saw the tweet above of Dabo Swinney’s Zoom setup. Seriously, it looks like every old house I’ve ever been in. Who thought it was a good idea to have wood paneling in homes across the country? I don’t even know how to describe the ceiling, but you know it when you see it.
There were also plenty of funny reactions to the viral tweet above. Check out some of the best ones below, and send me your reaction to Swinney’s comical setup at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
He’s being held hostage by Tyler from Spartanburg— 229 Sports (@229Sports_) December 8, 2023
December 7, 2023
In a trailer that he purchased from a construction foreman to prove this years team motto is "getting things built right"— Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) December 8, 2023
Deer camp— Jared Beaver (@MTWildlifeDoc) December 8, 2023
Pre school classroom at a local Baptist church.— 2GunCorky (@GunCorky) December 8, 2023
Interior of a rural police station with original decor from 1973.— Lee Richardson (@Coach_LR) December 7, 2023
You simply don’t have a sense of humor if you don’t find this funny. Dabo Swinney has enough money to probably buy the state of South Carolina.
Instead of having a setup fit for a third world dictator, it looks like he’s in the office of a reasonably successful construction worker in 1978.
Anyone who had grandparents from this era knows exactly what I’m talking about. There’s wood paneling all over the place, plenty of carpet, probably a pool table and a VERY well-stocked bar downstairs.
I know that’s exactly the kind of home Swinney is in after looking at his setup for one second.
I’m not even mad about it, but let’s pretend like it’s not funny. The photo is great, the decor is comical and the reactions are outstanding. College football fans remain undefeated.