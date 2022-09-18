Dabo Swinney likes when the attention is on him. That has been apparent throughout his career and it was very clear again on Saturday as he took the field ahead of his team and made the moment all about himself.

Dabo Swinney before running down The Hill at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There is a famous pregame tradition at Clemson that makes for one of the coolest team entrances in college football. It is an experience unlike any other.

Where most teams run out onto the field from a tunnel that leads out of the locker room, the Tigers do things a little differently. They run down from atop a hill that sits in the middle of one of their end zones.

Prior to the team entrance, Clemson players rub the famous Howard’s Rock. From there, they take off down the hill and onto the field in front of a loud home crowd. It’s electric.

However, Dabo Swinney Never Fails To Make Sure He Has The Spotlight

Most coaches run out onto the field with their team, behind their team, or even slightly ahead of their team. Swinney does not.

He runs down The Hill and onto the field by himself, significantly ahead of his players. It serves as a great reminder that fans are not there to watch the Tigers, they are there to watch Swinney coach, right? That’s how it works?

Saturday’s entrance was particularly egregious. Swinney had a solid 8/10-second head start on his team and was out in front all by himself without a player in sight.

Now, to his credit, he was MOVING. Like, 4.3-second 40 speed. Take a look:

Swinney has not always done it this way. The gap between him and his players has only widened each year as his head continues to swell.

For example, as the interim head coach in 2014, Swinney got out in front, but not by nearly as large of a margin. He at least gave his players a chance to keep up if they wanted.

Not in 2022. Swinney is all by himself, soaking up the opportunity to show off his sneaky wheels as if he is the star of the show.