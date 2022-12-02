Dabo Swinney Made Secretaries Watch Game Tape After South Carolina Loss

Dabo Swinney might not have handled losing to South Carolina in the best fashion possible.

The Clemson Tigers got beat by their in-state rivals last weekend, and Swinney decided everyone involved with the football program needed to break down some game film.

“This doesn’t happen often, because we don’t lose a lot of games, but our ‘Mental Monday’ meeting, I made everybody in the building, from the secretaries to the administrative staff, everybody in the building had to watch the tape. We watched it all together … and I ran the tape from about 4:00 to 6:00 for about two hours,” Swinney claimed on the “Gramlich & Mac Lain” podcast. He also implied this wasn’t the first time he’d done something like this.

Is this a cringe move from Dabo Swinney?

There’s a lot about Dabo Swinney that is definitely worth applauding. The man wins a lot of football games, is a great leader and a very solid role model for young men.

I don’t think anyone would dispute any of those claims. The only people who truly dislike Dabo are delusional people who can’t admit the man is just a winner.

Having said that, this is the definition of a cringe move. How is making the secretaries and administrators watch film going to help the Tigers win games?

Dabo Swinney claims he made secretaries watch game film. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is the secretarial staff going to teach DJ Uiagalelei how to properly read a defense? That seems to be Clemson’s main problem on offense, and I find it a bit hard to believe administrators and secretaries are the best fix.

I could be wrong, but it seems highly-improbable. Imagine spending all day doing your secretary duties and then Dabo walks in and says it’s time to analyze the South Carolina loss. It’s laugh out loud funny to just think about.

Dabo Swinney claims he made administrative staff watch the South Carolina film after losing to the Gamecocks. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Never change, Dabo. Never change. He’s always been a content machine, and clearly, that’s not changing soon.