Dabo Swinney Crushes DJ Uiagalelei’s Critics

Dabo Swinney doesn’t want to hear any nonsense about quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei and the Tigers beat Wake Forest in overtime Saturday, and the junior quarterback threw for a staggering 371 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Now, the head coach at Clemson thinks it’s time for critics to stop talking.

Dabo Swinney defends DJ Uiagalelei. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Four games don’t make a season. We got a long way to go, but after four games if you don’t recognize he’s special, then you’re blind. You just want something else to write about. This kid is special. Hopefully, everyone can tear up those articles you’ve written or take some ownership for them,” Swinney told the press after the wild game against Wake Forest.

It’s great to see a coach have a player’s back like this. This is what you want to see from your coach. Uiagalelei had a horrible 2021 season, and plenty of people have pushed for Cade Klubnik to take over the starting role.

DJ Uiagalelei’s stats have been impressive.

However, the junior passer has been outstanding through the first for games to get the Tigers rolling. Through Clemson’s 4-0 start, Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception.

He looks like a completely different player than he did in 2021, and clearly, Swinney isn’t impressed by anyone who doesn’t recognize it.

If you’re going to trash a guy when he’s playing poorly, you have to tip your cap when he turns things around.

Dabo Swinney talks Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei’s improvement. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s certainly a long season left, but through the first four games, Uiagalelei has been awesome.