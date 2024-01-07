Why Is Dabo Swinney’s Face Jacked Up? Answer Isn’t Tyler From Spartanburg

Videos by OutKick

The reason for Dabo Swinney’s disgusting black eye has finally surfaced.

The Clemson football coach went viral after appearing (check out Zach Dean’s breakdown) at the program’s basketball game against UNC looking like he got jacked in the face.

It didn’t just look like a minor bruise. Swinney looked like he got absolutely rocked, and everyone seemed to notice. The biggest question was what happened to the famous football coach?

While many wondered if Tyler from Spartanburg had finally caught up with Swinney, it turns out that wasn’t the case.

David Hood reported the injury came during a pickup basketball game, and Swinney had to go to the hospital to get stitches.

The man apparently takes pickup basketball so seriously that he’s willing to bleed for it. Hardo move or just competitiveness? We report, you decide.

Guess everyone saw Coach Swinney… He took one to the face playing pickup basketball and had to get stitches. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2024

Yes, it was a late night ER visit, but Dabo's side won. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2024

Internet roasts Dabo Swinney over black eye.

While Swinney might have suffered the black eye during a friendly game of basketball, the internet had plenty of other theories and reactions.

Enjoy a few of the best below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Tyler from Spartanburg catch up with Dabo?! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qGYM9JWvvp — Shaun M. Davis (@SD2Mics) January 7, 2024

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney with a black eye … but wait until you see what Tyler from Spartanburg looks like. pic.twitter.com/UzsOrDPM5u — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) January 6, 2024

Dabo swinney caught a fade ? Lmao pic.twitter.com/C0lky2EUQB — John (@iam_johnw) January 6, 2024

Tyler from Spartanburg must’ve found Dabo pic.twitter.com/T3x5L0Rao1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 6, 2024

Tyler from Spartanburg https://t.co/79Ynren0Uk — Steven Willis (@TheStevenWillis) January 6, 2024

His last three recruiting classes. https://t.co/jvd7nxh2ZG — Literally right there (@Stearns_E) January 7, 2024

Transfer portal got him in hell https://t.co/JjVAPPUV5Z — Danny Ocean 🤏🏾 (@dannyocean41) January 7, 2024

Got it wrestling with the Lord https://t.co/M6kXupuwTc — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 6, 2024

Clemson player when the NIL check doesn’t cash pic.twitter.com/5Cow3Urnom https://t.co/aC8dqy77Zu — Michael Boston (@michaelkboston) January 6, 2024

Obviously, Dabo Swinney is doing okay. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been out in public at a college basketball game.

Still, the Clemson coach has a hell of a shiner on his face. That is an absolutely brutal black eye. Getting rocked in the face is one thing. Getting popped to the point you need stitches is next level.

Fortunately, you can always count on the internet to have plenty of jokes. It’s one of the few redeeming qualities of the web.

Dabo Swinney suffers face injury during pickup basketball game. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We need tape of Swinney playing pickup basketball like I need air in my lungs. How hard does this guy go that he got popped in the face during a friendly game? The idea of pickup basketball is that it’s supposed to be fun and entertaining. It’s not supposed to result in a trip to the hospital. Yet, that’s where Dabo found himself after a little action. It wasn’t Tyler from Spartanburg as everyone joked, but either way, Swinney’s face is going to be going through it for a while. Put some ice on it, coach!