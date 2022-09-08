Dabo Swinney And Clemson Agree To 10-Year Contract Extension

Clemson and head football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a massive 10-year contract extension.
As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Swinney’s new deal is for $115 million. That’s a yearly average of $11.5 million for the 52-year-old Tigers coach.
Swinney’s new $115 million contract means he’s now college football’s second-highest paid coach. He trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban, who takes in $11.7 million per season.
Swinney’s In His 15th Season With The Tigers
Clemson hired Swinney as their interim coach midway through the 2008 season. In December of that year, he was named the Tigers’ official head coach. Since that time, Clemson has become a perennial power.
The Tigers have won two National Championships and seven ACC titles under Swinney. On Monday, Clemson opened the 2022 season with a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech.
Swinney holds a career mark (all at Clemson) of 151-36.
Not so fast …. I read where a vocal faction of constipated nitwit Clemson fans were calling for Dabo’s head on a pike at halftime of GaTech game … because he insists on keeping Baby Huey at QB.
The full effect of the Transfer Portal are not clear yet. Programs like Clemson that used to stack up 4-5 stars can’t any more. 4-5 stars won’t hang around holding clipboards “waiting their turn”.
Me? I’m a big Dabo fan. He is consistently “Dabo”.
