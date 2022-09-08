Dabo Swinney And Clemson Agree To 10-Year Contract Extension

Clemson and head football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a massive 10-year contract extension.

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, Swinney’s new deal is for $115 million. That’s a yearly average of $11.5 million for the 52-year-old Tigers coach.

Swinney’s new $115 million contract means he’s now college football’s second-highest paid coach. He trails only Alabama’s Nick Saban, who takes in $11.7 million per season.

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 05: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures from the sideline during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 5th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swinney’s In His 15th Season With The Tigers

Clemson hired Swinney as their interim coach midway through the 2008 season. In December of that year, he was named the Tigers’ official head coach. Since that time, Clemson has become a perennial power.

The Tigers have won two National Championships and seven ACC titles under Swinney. On Monday, Clemson opened the 2022 season with a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech.

Swinney holds a career mark (all at Clemson) of 151-36.

