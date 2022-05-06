Cynthia Cooper-Dyke’s Former Players Claim They’re Offended By Sexual Language Used By Coach

Women’s basketball legend and former Texas Southern women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke retired in March after finishing as the third-winningest coach in school history only to be promptly slapped with Title IX complaints from former players and assistants.

According to documents connected to the Title IX case, it’s alleged that Cooper-Dyke had one helluva mouth and way of getting into the heads of her players. Let’s not waste time here on the case details.

You’re here to read the explosive allegations against Cooper-Dyke:

Cooper-Dyke allegedly said to a depressed member of her team, “No, she will be all right, she just needs some d***, that’s all” before adding that the player is a “sorry-ass virgin.”

In 21-22, Cynthia allegedly told a staffer who had a suggestion, “Get the f*** out of my gym, go home. You’re a sorry-ass bitch. You’re a nobody.”

While one of her players was doing squats, Coop allegedly said, “Ooh, your hips are big, you got a fat ass and I can tell you like to ride some d***.”

In another allegation, Coop would say “wet, wet” after shots were made and turned to one of her players and said, “I bet that’s what [name redacted] was last night.”

At Texas Southern in 2012-13, a male assistant allegedly complained about not having a social life because of early practices that prevented him from going out. Cooper-Dyke allegedly “proceeds to get in front of him on her knees and pretty much act like she’s giving him oral sex,” a player told investigators.

In another incident, Coop supposedly told the team a player running slow during a drill was because she was “getting d***ed down” all the time.

Players also accuse Coop of naming plays “hot sex” and calling players “retarded,” “Black-ass child,” “bitch,” “p****” and “dumbass.”

Dayum, Coop!

Look, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of these cases where former players come out of the woodwork to say a coach was mean and talked nasty to a player. The days of making comments about riding “d–k” are being eliminated forever in the coaching world.

There will be no more “wet wet” comments. And the days where (allegedly) a coach gets down and pretends to give oral as a joke will be history.

It’s a new era in college athletics where the old-timers like married mother of two Cynthia, 59, aren’t able to be themselves so they get kicked out of the club.

Now, that said, I’d love to have a garage beer with Coop any day of the week. Please bring that locker room talk into the garage. Let’s have some beers, joke about “getting d–ked down,” watch so sports and live life.

No easily offended college basketball players allowed.