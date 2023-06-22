Cyclist Alexa Collins Is A Star, Heidi Klum Enjoys Italy & Bud Light Tweet Causes Twitter Meltdown

Videos by OutKick

Greetings from OutKick, where we can only hope to have the same sort of Twitter engagement as certain beer brands. Looking at you, Bud Light.

Oh yeah, we’ll get into America’s favorite brew in just a bit.

What a week it’s been since we last talked. This Titanic submarine story has engulfed the world for days now, the College World Series has been insane, Alexa Collins grabbed my attention and Heidi Klum toured Italy.

All in the span of four days! And they say summer is slow. No sir — not when the internet never sleeps and expects the same from you.

Frankly, it’s easy to do when you have a toddler with the croup — who knew that was still a thing? — and a back that is apparently forever broken. Yep. I was back at the chiropractor today for a little therapy, and I stumbled upon Ernie.

He’s a huge Ron DeSantis fan and an even greater American. Not a fan of Joe Biden, though. Weird. We’ll get to him later.

Let’s see, where should we start? Bud Light? Heidi Klum and Cyclist Alexa Collins? The Titanic sub? Nope. I ain’t touching that one. Not a chance.

Fine — Bud Light, you’re up!

Class is in session, and this one starts with a movie! I used to LOVE walking into class and seeing the big box TV rolled up to the front. That’s when you knew you were in for a great 45 minutes.

Let’s roll.

Bud Light feels Twitter’s wrath

Look, I know we’re all getting fatigued from the Bud Light nonsense. Hell, even I am, and they’ve royally pissed me off several times.

But news is news, and when someone tweets for the first time in months, it’s news.

The folks over at AB released their summer commercial today, which, frankly, was fine. I wrote about it here, but take a look for yourselves.

Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

See? Not great. Not bad. Just sort of there. And buddy, let me tell you — people NOTICED.

Bud Light had not tweeted a single thing since April 14, when they got crushed for tweeting “TGIF?” with a Bud Light can as the picture. That little number came about a week after sh*t hit the fan with Dylan Mulvaney.

The folks over on BL’s marketing team chose to go Zero Dark Thirty ever since, until today, when they pressed send on the above video.

And it went exactly how you’d expect.

This is not welcomed.



Thanks,

Twitter — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 22, 2023

Elon Musk! Twitter’s favorite person chimed in to crush Bud Light. What a time to be alive.

Incredible engagement there. Go have a look for yourselves if you want a good time. It’s already been viewed over 1 million times and the ratio is off the charts. Truly remarkable.

PS: I tried the new Busch Light Peach last weekend and it SUCKS. Bring back apple you frauds. Honestly, that upset me more than anything.

Don’t waste your time.

Cyclist Alexa Collins is loving Florida

Whew. How about that bloodbath to kick off today’s class?

Let’s take a bike ride and cool down with Alexa Collins — an Instagram star who OutKick wrote about 18 months ago.

So, here’s the backstory on Alexa Collins …

Actually, let me let Nightcaps conductor Anthony Farris tell you, since he wrote about her last year before Nightcaps was even a thought:

If you’re accustomed to sweating while watching a video of curvy coeds wearing little clothing and putting their bodies in an unnatural position, I’ve got good news. You can now use your sweaty screen time to work more than just your forearms, thanks to BeachSweat.

For the low price of $14.99 a month, BeachSweat will allow you to work out next to beautiful women who are wearing little more than a couple of napkins and some dental floss and aren’t shy about showing the results of their vigorous workout regimen – virtually, of course.

“People get motivated to get off the couch and burn some calories when they see a sexy girl sweating and working out in a bikini,” BeachSweat’s co-founder and cycling instructor, Alexa Collins, told the New York Post.

Thanks for sharing, AF!

Anyway, Alexa here has seen her following explode since co-founding BeachSweat — shocking — and now she’s up over 2 million Instagram followers. She also loves the great state of Florida.

That’s a winner in my book.

Conversations with Chiropractor Ernie

Speaking of loving Florida, I made a new friend this morning while getting my back electrocuted at the chiropractor.

As I was sitting in the therapy room hooked up to a machine like a 90-year-old, an actual 90-year-old (roughly) man walked in by the name of Ernie. I could tell from the onset he was a man’s man — cane, snakeskin belt, Velcro shoes, glasses from 1957. He had it all.

But it was his hat that got us all talking — I say us because there was another … elderly … lady in there with me.

Love your hat, the woman said.

Thank you, I sure hope he gets it but I dunno, there’s a lot of turmoil going on right now, Ernie responded.

It’s gonna be a tough fight, he continued. I see they just got Joe’s son, but of course they just gave him a speeding ticket. What a joke.

I don’t know if I’ll ever see Ernie again, but I hope I do. No shot he’s drinking a Bud Light tonight.

People are mad at Buffalo Wild Wings over 99 cents

I don’t know, however, whether Ernie’s dining at Buffalo Wild Wings tonight or not.

Apparently, a lot of people aren’t anymore because they’re upset over having to pay 99 cents. Yes, $0.99.

From TODAY (the show Matt Lauer and Katie Couric used to be on in its prime):

A fee on some Buffalo Wild Wings takeout bills has drawn online backlash and heated debate, months after a class action complaint was brought against the chicken chain.

On June 21, Buffalo Wild Wings confirmed to TODAY.com that its 99-cent takeout fee was part of a “test” at certain locations — but that test is now coming to an end.

“Several Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants have tested a take-out fee, which is disclosed to guests prior to purchase; however, we are ending the test and will have the fee removed by the end of this summer,” a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Hey, losers — it’s 99 cents. Suck it up and pay the fee. Have you seen Joe’s economy lately? Things ain’t great out there. If Buffalo Wild Wings wants to gain a quick buck, so be it. How many times are you realistically eating at Buffalo Wild Wings for that fee to really make a dent in your wallet?

I eat there about three times a year, all during football season when the Dolphins are stupidly not on my local CBS station even though I live in Florida. And guess what? The cheeseburger at Buffalo Wild Wings is far and away the best burger I’ve ever had.

Bet you didn’t see that coming. Neither did I, but it’s true. Go pay your stupid 99 cents and try it for yourselves. Best money you’ll spend all day.

It’s National Onion Rings Day!

While we’re on the topic, I might as well educate you all on something else.

Today is National Onion Rings Day — a great holiday for sure. Love a good onion ring. Speaking of fees, they’re always included in the Premium sides section of the menu, right? Them, tater tots and sweet potato fries. Never fails.

Anyway, most of the time they’re worth it, assuming they’re crispy and didn’t sit in the fryer for 20 minutes. A nice, crispy onion ring with some ketchup? Buddy, that’s living.

Mount Rushmore of sides time!

French fries (duh) Cole slaw (but only with hot sauce and a generous amount of pepper) Onion rings (see above) Pasta salad (but only the one drenched in Italian dressing)

Paulina Gretzky hits it flush, Heidi Klum tours Italy

I guess you could also throw in sweet potato fries, but those are always hit and miss. Definitely need the marshmallow dipping sauce, though. That’s non-negotiable.

Let’s put a Heidi Klum-sized bow on this bad boy so I can get back to scrolling through Bud Light comments.

Here’s Paulina Gretzky hitting the links to celebrate husband Dustin Johnson’s birthday. Happy 39th, big guy!

Not a bad little tee shot there by Paulina Gretzky. I’d take that every single time. I don’t care how far my ball goes, if it’s anywhere near the fairway I consider it a big time win.

OK, that’s all for today. Let’s start our Thursday nights with more Paulina and a little Heidi Klum in Europe. Sound like a plan?

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Are you ready for a Bud Light summer? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.