Cycling Champ Fatally Struck By Car In San Francisco

An elite cycling champion died this week after being struck by a car in San Francisco.

Ethan Boyes, 44, was hit by a car while riding in the bike lane in the city’s famous Presidio Park. Boyes was a San Francisco native.

The competitive track racer won several national cycling titles, including the 2018 and 2019 USA Cycling Masters Track National Champion. He is also the national record holder for the 500-meter “flying start” track time trial, according to USA Cycling.

(Craig Huffman / USA Cycling)

U.S. Parks Police told The San Francisco Chronicle officers responded to a crash on a federally-owned stretch of Arguello Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Responders found Boyes with serious injuries at the scene. They took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

“Ethan was a very experienced cyclist and well regarded in the cyclist community,” Shaana Rahman, a spokesperson for the family, said. “This is a pretty devastating loss for the family and for the San Francisco cycling community.”

Following Boyes’ death, the cycling community shared its condolences.

“He was literally one of the nicest people I’ve ever met — not only in the small circle of track cycling… but anywhere!” track cyclist and former teammate Karl Baumgart wrote in a Facebook post. “He also just so happened to be one of the fastest sprinters in the World.”

The group ended the vigil for world champion cyclist #EthanBoyes by shouting out loud “We love you Ethan!” @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/5el7sQEH3Y — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) April 8, 2023

Today, we join the bicycling community in mourning Ethan Boyes, who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Presidio. Ethan was a champion bicycle racer and beloved figure in the bicycling community.

(thread) — SF Bicycle Coalition (@sfbike) April 7, 2023

“Ethan’s a really popular guy. He’s a world-champion track racer,” Boyes’ longtime friend Brian Keyte said. “Just a super, super great guy.”

Keytes said that he hopes Boyes’ death brings greater awareness to bike safety in the San Francisco.

There have been 34 bike fatalities in the city since 2010. And according to the Chronicle, San Francisco has seen at least one bike fatality every year since 2014.