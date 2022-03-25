Cut. It. Out: Uncle Joey Goes Sober

A belly full of booze left Full House star Dave Coulier a full-blown quitter — and that’s a good thing. Coulier, better known to many as “Uncle Joey,” shared his struggles with alcohol with his more than 1 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The comedian/actor posted a photo of his banged up mug after a day of drinking, a photo which ultimately led Coulier to jump on the wagon more than two years ago.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020,” Coulier said via Instagram.

As Coulier, 62, tells it, he was a “go hard or go home” kinda drinker. Then one day, he went a bit too hard.

“When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” Coulier said. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

According to Coulier, that fall was rock bottom. He cleared his mind of alcohol and took a long, hard look at his life. He didn’t like what he saw.

“I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess.”

Coulier admits that kicking the habit has been a challenge, and he thanks his wife and friends for their support.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” Coulier said. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

Coulier has shared the small screen with big stars and regularly performed in front of packed auditoriums, but this is definitely the bravest thing he’s ever done.

We wish him well in his sobriety.

