Customer Slaps Taco Bell Employee After He Blew Up His Microwave Reheating A Burrito

An unhinged customer entered a Taco Bell in Long Island, N.Y., a couple of days ago claiming he was going to sue the fast food restaurant. He wanted new food and money to pay for a new microwave.

Why new food and money for a microwave? Because he blew up his reheating a burrito with a foil-lined wrapper. Somehow the elderly man felt like this was the fault of the employees at the restaurant and not his own.

Taco Bell employee takes an open hand slap from a customer (Image Credit: News Alphas/X)

An interesting take on the situation to say the least. This couldn’t have been his first time using a microwave and most people know you can’t put metal objects, including foil, in them while they’re in use.

That didn’t keep this guy from returning to the Taco Bell to make his demands known to those not getting paid nearly enough to put up with him.

During the exchange with one of the employees, who turns out to be a manager, the man can be heard yelling, “I want all new food. Plus you guys are gonna pay for my f*cking microwave!”

Up to this point the manager has stayed calm and kept a straight face. That ends when the old man adds, referring to his microwave, “It blew up!”

This causes the manager to crack the slightest of smiles. The old man noticed it, didn’t like it, and responded with a slap to the employee’s face.

Sure it’s technically assault, but to the old man’s credit, it did take care of the smile he was so annoyed with. The employee remarkable stepped back and did go flying over the counter after the customer.

All he said, as another manager walked over to calm the situation down, was “What the f*ck? What’s going on with you bro?”

🚨 Long Island, Ny



Man slaps a Taco Bell employee after damaging his microwave. pic.twitter.com/aIHx65Hwmj — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) January 6, 2024

Leave It To This Guy To Not Know That You Can’t Walk Into A Taco Bell And Slap An Employee

That’s a great question. What is going on with this guy? How did the elderly customer manage to stay as mad as he was when he arrived at the restaurant?

I have some thoughts. If I had to take a wild guess, I’d say that he was able to maintain the level of anger because he was missing some Law & Order reruns and that doesn’t sit well with those of a certain age.

Most people his age would have lost interest by the time they backed out of their driveway and made it to the entrance to their neighborhood. Not this guy. He’s not enjoying his reheated burrito and his crime drama stories.

An issue with his Taco Bell order wouldn’t have been enough to pull him away from his stories. Add in a blown up microwave and that’s a whole different story. Someone’s going to pay.

Unfortunately for one of the managers at this location, he ends up on the receiving end of an open hand slap. A slap that didn’t look like it hurt all that much, but was enough to get the blood boiling.