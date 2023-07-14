Curt Schilling Discusses Shohei Ohtani’s Stunning Comments That Put The LA Angels On Notice

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani is a winning player for a losing franchise.

One of the biggest storylines this MLB season revolves around Ohtani’s potential next home as arguably the most talented player in baseball ever mulls leaving Anaheim.

“It sucks to lose. [I want] to win.”

The Angels, plagued by injury or not, are losing. And Ohtani is too gifted a player to go down with the ship.

During All-Star media day on Monday, Ohtani openly admitted that the Angels are sucking. When the biggest name in the sport voices displeasure like that, other teams’ interests in saving Ohtani from Anaheim begin to perk.

“It sucks to lose. [I want] to win,” Shohei told a horde of reporters.

On the latest episode of “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show“, Schilling and co-host Bill Graff discussed the recent comments made by Ohtani that could raise eyebrows in South California.

WATCH:

Schilling discussed that Angels members and fans should see this irritation by Ohtani as a sign of things to come.

“When you say, you know, God, we suck and you’re a guy that isn’t sucking; Shohei Ohtani, he’s not referring to himself,” Schilling said.

“He’s not saying, ‘I suck,’ when you’re hitting .320 and leading the league in home runs. Ohtani’s the ace of the staff. He’s having a great year. He’s saying that the 24 guys I’m playing with are bad players.”

The Angels are pressed to consider trading Shohei Ohtani. However, when organizations like the Yankees and Dodgers are ready to cut Shohei a check north of $700 million, the Angels and Arte Moreno must consider getting some value for the unicorn player.

“Ohtani is going to bring massive, massive amounts of following and revenue wherever he goes,” Schilling added.

“You’re looking at a hundred extra press passes every night; you’re looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in added revenue through merchandizing, through television, through advertising, all of those.

“Ohtani’s contract will pay for itself in the first year.“