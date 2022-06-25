Curt Schilling: Dr. Fauci Is A Buffoon

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling joined Tomi Lahren in studio Thursday to discuss COVID and sports.

“Kyrie Irving allowed to sit in the stands, not allowed to play at home games, allowed to get on the plane and play away games. All that was crazy,” Tomi said. “But here’s what this kind of goes back to baseball as well. When I saw things really change in New York, it was ahead of baseball season. It was ahead of the Yankees. It was ahead of maybe Aaron Judge, maybe not wanting to get vaccinated. And then all of a sudden, miraculously, New York drops their vax requirements for if we’re entertainers, athletes.”

In late March, MYC Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s professional sports teams are going to have to wait their turn when it comes to vaccination-mandate rollbacks. Adams changed his position days later and said unvaccinated athletes will be allowed to play professional sports with their home team in New York City.

Schilling said he had people in his life that died of COVID and people who will never speak to him again because he didn’t come out and say, “yes, Dr. Fauci is brilliant.”

“I came out and said, this guy is a buffoon and he’s clearly got an agenda,'” he said. “And you can see it like this, like, oh, yeah, it was a conspiracy. What were they trying to do it? They were trying to gain power and control, which is exactly what they got. The scary thing, Tomi, is in the history of this government, I’ve never seen them give anything back that they’ve taken.”

