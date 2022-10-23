Curt Schilling Does Not Envision Trevor Bauer Ever Pitching Again

In a recent interview, former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling said he doesn’t think that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will ever play in the majors again.

Schilling was a guest on the PBD Podcast and before host Patrick Bet-David could finish spitting out his question regarding Bauer’s future, the World Series champ had an answer.

“He’s never going to play again,” Schilling said.

However, when asked whether he thought Bauer deserved his two-year suspension for allegedly violating the MLB’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, Schilling didn’t think so.

“No. Absolutely not. No. No,” he said. “Nothing happened!”

Bauer is serving a two-year suspension he received in April. While he is eligible to return to the big leagues in 2024, Schilling says he thinks it’s unlikely he’ll return.

The reason? Because he thinks liberal owners will be reluctant to bring Bauer aboard.

“You know as well as I do, especially when you’re talking about corporations and images, and a bunch of owners are very liberal people,” Schilling told Bet-Davis. “They’re not gonna touch him. Because, sports has gotten to a very uncomfortable place. Professional sports has started to cater to fans who don’t buy tickets.

“In this day and age, with the way society is going, it’s not going to get better for him,” he said.

Schilling said that society doesn’t afford those accused of offenses toward women and children second chances. He sees that as an issue for Bauer.

Schilling also argued that there was no legal basis to punish Bauer and that he was suspended because “he offended Major League Baseball.”

Although, Schilling did add one more reason why Bauer is in the situation he is.

“Let’s just add to the fact, that he’s clearly kind of a d–k,” Schilling said.

