Curt Schilling Says Manny Ramirez Was One Of His Hardest Working Teammates

Curt Schilling joined Patrick Bet David on his podcast and talked a little baseball, specifically Manny Ramirez. Despite his inexplicable absence from the MLB Hall Of Fame, Schilling became one of the most dominant pitchers in history.

In the Podcast, he talked about his quest to become the best player he could be. Interestingly, Schilling details who gave him the most insight into pitching.

In this clip, he talks about his time in Boston with Manny Ramirez.

Curt Schilling is a student of the game. Ok, I knew Manny Ramirez was a great ball player, but the player who had the best work ethic. Interesting. You rake like Manny did and it makes sense that you did more than show up at the park and play.

Manny Ramirez returns to Fenway with Big Papi and Pedro Martinez. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Manny’s lifetime stats are pretty incredible. 19-year career, batted .312, with 555 HR’s and 1831 RBI’s. He was rookie of the year in 1994 and made 12 all-star teams. While with the Red Sox, he won 2 World Series rings, and was MVP of the 2004 Series.

Guess who's baaack! The one and only Manny Ramirez rocking all 3 rings! Visit http://t.co/ye84HRp2Mu pic.twitter.com/a4FtAKb64F — Red Sox Foundation (@RedSoxFund) May 28, 2014

Curt Schilling called Manny Ramirez one of the 2 smartest players he ever played with. He learned a lot about pitching talking to Manny.

The other player that he listed……….Lenny Dykstra. Seriously, Lenny Dykstra was a smart baseball guy. I’d buy that. “Nails” was a ton of fun watch play baseball. The stuff after his career got a little crazy. But his 1986 World Series performance for the Mets was one of the reasons that team won a World Series.

36th anniversary of an event which occurred only in the warped, overcompensating, leftist, Deep State-simp, elitist Yale mind of Ron “Jussie” Darling. @oilcanboyd23 https://t.co/azYaNSjUOs — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) October 21, 2022

Give me more of Curt Schilling talking baseball. I learn something new every time.