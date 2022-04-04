Curt Menefee, Joel Klatt Set To Be USFL’s Top Announce Team

Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand is reporting that Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt will be Fox Sports’ top USFL announce team for the league’s inaugural season.

Fox Sports is reportedly set to make an official announcement within the next two weeks before the league begins on Saturday, April 16. The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The game will be simulcasted on Fox and NBC, the first sporting event to air on two competing broadcast networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.

Menefee and Klatt last called games together on Fox during the XFL’s relaunch in 2020. Menefee has been a staple of Fox Sports’ NFL coverage following his arrival in 1997, notably serving as the host of Fox NFL Sunday since 2007.

Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado, joined FS1 ahead of its launch in 2013 and has been the network’s lead college football analyst since. He currently hosts Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt.

According to FOX Sports, the network will carry 22-of-43 USFL games. 12 will broadcast on FOX, while 10 will air on FS1.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.