Curb Your Enthusiasm Coming Back In 2024, Might Be Last Season, Might Not, Only Larry David Knows

From the sound of it, at 12th season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm will air early next year. That’s great news for fans of the long-running sitcom, but many questions remain as to whether or not Season 12 will be the show’s finale.

Because no one seems to have any clue.

After a break of around two years, the series will air new episodes in February 2024, but as is pretty much always the case a new series of Curb is right around the corner, and everyone starts asking whether it will be the last.

And every time, the answer is the same: it’s up to series creator and star Larry David.

“We generally leave that up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do,” HBO boss Casey Bloys said, according to Deadline. “He knows it’s been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide if he wants to do more or whether this is going to be the final season, I would guess before it airs.”

Man. That’s how things go when you create both Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Want to work? Great, let’s do it.

Don’t want to work? No problem, pal.

These rumors were especially prevalent as production wrapped up on Season 12. This was because one of the series producers made a post on social media — which he then deleted — that appeared to suggest that season 12 would be the show’s last.

That doesn’t seem to be the case, but should it?

Larry David at the Season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Curb Should Go Out On Top If Season 12 Is Great

I’m a big Curb Your Enthusiasm fan, and I will be watching season 12 the second it premieres (or more accurately, the next day when it drops on MAX). However, if I could rewind time, I think Season 9 would have been a good time to end it.

Don’t get me wrong, I liked the last couple of seasons, but I feel like they’ve been a little more hit-and-miss than they were in the first nine seasons.

Larry David is a Hall of Fame comedy figure (even if he is a bit nuts… okay, fine, a lot nuts) and I think he needs to put himself in the frame of mine a decorated quarterback in the twilight of his career playing in a Super Bowl. If you win, hang it up while on top. If you lose, give it another go.

On the off chance that Season 12, is rock solid, I think that’s the time to call it a day. However, if we get another season with Larry the focus of a fatwa (the weakest season, by far) then he should give it one more go and try to right the ship.

