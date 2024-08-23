Hollywood Star Shares Important Message For Democrats About Rural Voters

Zach Galifianakis thinks it's time for Democrats to chill out with the worship of celebrities.

The Democrats just wrapped up the DNC, and it included plenty of star power. Oprah, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Ben Stiller, Steve Kerr, Pink and many other celebrities made the trip to Chicago.

Countless other celebrities have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris for POTUS, and "The Hangover" star thinks it might be going too far at this point.

Zach Galifianakis tells Democrats to dial back with pushing celebrities on voters.

Instead of encouraging Democrats to lean into more celebrity worship, the man who skyrocketed to fame with "The Hangover" thinks it's a strategy that might be overplayed and not appealing.

"As a small-town guy from North Carolina … I do wish the DNC would step back from the celebrities a little bit," the popular comedian told Variety when talking about the election.

He further added, "It works to a point, but they have to win over rural America. Hollywood thinks it’s so important and that’s a problem. Actors are people too, and they’re citizens too, but I’m more on the small-town side of that than I am on the Hollywood side of that. That’s just me."

It's pretty refreshing to hear someone in entertainment state an obvious point:

The average person who is working a hard 40 hours a week and living paycheck to paycheck isn't swayed by what a random celebrity thinks or says.

Are some people swayed by celebrities? I'm sure there are people out there, but the average Americans are worried about taking care of their family's needs and keeping food on the table - not what a multimillionaire tells them to do.

It's also important to remind people that most celebrities aren't even impressive people. Steve Kerr wants to lecture America, but is silent on the crimes of China. Why is anyone taking these people seriously?

The goal of any politician should be to connect with people across the spectrum, and trotting out a bunch of rich people to lecture the rest of America seems like a great way to annoy and alienate people. Think I'm wrong? Think I'm correct? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.