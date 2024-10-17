Country Music Star Shares Powerful Pro-America Message

Zach Bryan is grateful to be an American.

The election for President between former President Donald Trump and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris is just under three weeks away, and it seems like the temperature is rising as we near people rushing to the ballot box.

There are nonstop hot takes flying around on social media, and everyone would benefit from listening to a message shared by the "Something in Orange" singer:

Be thankful to be an American.

Bryan, who served in the Navy, said the following during a conversation with Bruce Springsteen for Rolling Stone, according to Whiskey Riff:

"So, I’m 28. I don’t have that much experience. I’m neither one way or the other. I served my country for eight, nine years. I think America ebbs and flows, and it always has. Always will. I’m tired of everyone arguing. It’s about time people were just thankful to be American. ’Cause personally, I’m so grateful I get to wake up in a country that’s free. It’s really special to be in a country where there’s so many different people and so many different parties and so many people that have an opportunity to come together and be kind to each other and respect each other’s backgrounds. There’s people that have died defending our rights. Men and women have died for these things, and we just are, like, pissed about what?"

It's a pretty solid message from the country music sensation. It certainly seems like a lot of people have forgotten just how good we have it here in America.

This is the greatest country on the planet, and we won't apologize for loving it. You'll find me dead before you find me trashing the USA.

Is the United States of America perfect? No, but it's still the greatest country on the planet, and it's our last great hope for freedom. People don't seem to realize that most places in Europe don't have the First Amendment like we do. Free speech isn't the standard in most places. The Second Amendment and the right to self preservation is absolutely not the norm just about anywhere else in the world.

There are so many great things about America that we could spend all day talking about it without even scratching the surface, and a lot of great men and women made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those freedoms.

Major props to Zach Bryan for reminding people to be grateful to be American. He's 100% correct, and it's time more people wake up and realize just how great they have it in the USA.