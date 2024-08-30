Country Music Star Teases New Song With Viral Video, Whips Fans Into A Frenzy

Zach Bryan continues to prove he's an incredible talent.

Bryan is currently a top two talent in the country music industry in terms of popularity and ability to sell tickets. It's him and Morgan Wallen at the top and then there's a significant drop-off.

One of the reasons people love Bryan so much is that his lyrics are pop nonsense. He sings ballads. His songs tell very deep stories that take listeners on emotional roller coasters.

Well, it appears he might have another hit on the way.

Zach Bryan teases new music.

Bryan posted a viral TikTok video Thursday of him singing a currently unreleased song that opens with the lyrics, "DeAnn’s denim dress has got a dandelion scent that drifts with her as she rounds the door."

You can watch the viral video.

Damn, did Zach Bryan do it again or did Zach Bryan do it again? I think the answer is yes, and fans were quick to show plenty of support:

I smell an EP approaching

Close enough drop the album

Release blue jean baby.

old zach sound and im here for it

Zach it’s 3:08 on a random Thursday quit playing with my feelings like this

You are the greatest song writer of our generation

How do you keep putting out bangers like these in such a short time like wow

need to see you back on stage. It cured my soul.

Close enough welcome back to being my therapist

It's truly incredible how Zach Bryan can move the needle. There might not be a more loyal fan base in all of music than his. It's simply awesome how people show up and show out for him.

I guess that's what happens when you make solid music instead of pop music designed to entertain the lowest common denominator.

Props to Zach Bryan for continuing to pump out great music. You love to see it.