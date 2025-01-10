Country Music Star Has Wild Meltdown On Social Media

Zach Bryan needs to put his phone down, and go outside to touch some grass.

The country music star has teased a lot of new music recently following a very ugly split from Brianna Chickenfry.

Their relationship went down in a fireball that was nothing short of a PR disaster. Instead of completely disconnecting and ignoring online trolls (always the best course of action), the "Revival" singer decided to hop on Instagram.

Zach Bryan melts down on Instagram.

I will never understand why people vent on social media. It makes zero sense. It makes even less sense if you're famous. Yet, that's a message the country music sensation didn't get because he *UNLOADED* on social media targeting his critics and online trolls.

Bryan posted the following on his Instagram story, according to Whiskey Riff. Buckle up because there's a lot to digest:

"Also, all you f*****n’ weird couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you’re assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science. Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don’t want to be attached to music anymore, meanwhile you’re calling my friends ugly and harassing them?

I’m not asking for sympathy but going for my -friends- is so low and so messed up? Apparently I’ve had four different girlfriends in like two weeks, meanwhile my friends and me are just laughing and hanging out like we always have. I don’t have a girlfriend and don’t plan on having a girlfriend, however I do have normal friends that I love very much and would go to the ends of the Earth for.

Go give your time and attention to the literal city burning down and stop being so sad and fickle and childish through the screens. Last thing I’ll say on his. Insane I even have to. You do not know me. You never will know me. Stop acting like you do.

…

I am allowed to have love, laughter and good people in my life. No matter how bad of a person you think I am, go ahead and come for me. I can take all the hatred because I am not a child. But do not come for my friends who do nothing but love and care for me.

Everyone wants you to have fun and make great music, but you guys are making it really hard to do that with my friends getting insulted and death threats every day. Every day, I lose a little more faith in humanity and every day I get closer to never being in the public’s eye ever again which is incredibly sad because I truly do really love humans and being happy and joking around and laughing a lot.

…

I love my life. I have worked REALLY hard for it. Whether you think I deserve it or not. Whether you think I suck or not. Stop being such sad and fat fingered internet sleuths to my friends.

We’re all humans and I’m so tired of people thinking social media is a way to have moral high ground on people THEY’VE never met? Guess people aren’t humans anymore since they can hide behind screens? Weird a**holes man. Okay I’m done.

…

Ahh, one more thing: I don’t need people telling me to hang in there, sympathizing with me, or giving me advice on how to handle something or things they’ve never coped with.

I lost my mother, I’ve been in war zones, and I’ve battled this whole fame thing for five years. Respectfully, I don’t need your unsolicited advice. I am a grown man. I promise I can get through some little bullies on the internet hahaha.

…

I am so terrifyingly unfazed by the fake sh*t people say about me online but coming for people I love and care for is my line and my final straw. Okay have a good day everyone, love you, miss you.

…

I’ve said what I need to say. My chest is still out and heads are still held high. Hopping off for a bit. Seeee ya."

Again, put the phone down, Zach. The man is famous, has a lot of money, makes very popular music, and instead of living life, he's out here behaving like a teenage girl on social media.

If you ever see garbage like this on my social media, then you have the green light to assume I've been kidnapped. Send a rescue team ASAP. Preferably Delta, but I'll settle for ST6 if that's what's available.

It's just such a clown look. Doing anything else is a better use of time than hopping online to rant and rave in this fashion.

It's simply embarrassing.

What do you think of Bryan's meltdown? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.