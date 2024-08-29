Country Music Star's Girlfriend Destroys Gold Digger Allegations With Awesome Response

Zach Bryan's girlfriend had a witty response to the claim she's a gold digger.

The country music superstar is dating popular podcaster Brianna LaPaglia (also known as Brianna Chickenfry online), and someone decided to hop online and accused her of being a gold digger.

Now, when you're accused of being a gold digger, I imagine there are a couple different options. You can ignore it, get angry or choose a third option:

Use humor to respond.

Zach Bryan's girlfriend wrecks troll.

Brianna posted a lighthearted TikTok video featuring the troll's comment, and her caption was absolute fire and elite.

"i was rich on my own hes just richer," she wrote to her 1.6 million TikTok followers. That's what the kids like to call a killshot.

You can watch the funny response in the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Her fans also loved the fact she put the troll on blast and destroyed him:

Caption ATE

"He’s just richer" is wild

YESSSSSSS!!!! SHE ALREADY HAD HER MONEY.

Caption is iconic

caption is a flex

Caption is everything

People just be hating for no reason. Get ‘em girl.

As a very rich person once told me, "What's the point of having f*ck you money if you never get to say f*ck you from time to time?"

That's more or less the vibe of this video. Is Zach Bryan loaded? Yes. He's arguably the most popular country music singer in the game at the moment behind only Morgan Wallen, and it might be a serious debate about who owns the top spot.

However, Brianna is very big in the podcasting game and has a significant social media following. There's no question she's getting paid, and nuking a troll by reminding him of that fact is simply awesome.

The two seem like an incredibly happy couple, they're both straight paid and clearly not interested in tolerating any nonsense from trolls. Props to them both. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.