Country Music Star Releases Emotional New Song, Has The Internet Talking: LISTEN

Zach Bryan has done it again.

Bryan is one of the biggest names in the country music industry at the moment. Other than Morgan Wallen, I'm not sure there is anyone who draws bigger crowds and moves the needle more.

He's also coming off a very ugly breakup with Brianna Chickenfry. How do you get over a breakup? You get to work, and that's exactly what the "Something in the Orange" singer is doing.

Zach Bryan releases new song.

The popular singer released his new song "Blue Jean Baby" in celebration of the Eagles making the Super Bowl, and it's a must-listen for anyone who likes his music.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

While I don't love Zach Bryan's relationship drama, I can't deny that his music is awesome. It will take you on a ride that might have you cracking open beers or reaching for some tissues to wipe away the tears.

You never know what you're going to get with Zach Bryan, but you do know that it's not going to disappoint.

Now, he has another song for his fans to enjoy, and there's a 100% chance it's going to be blow up. Bryan's ability to make sure his music goes viral is unmatched.

What do you think of Bryan's latest song? Make sure to let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.