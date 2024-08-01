Internet Is Obsessed With Grade-A Bada** Turkish Sharpshooter At The Olympics

The internet has found its new hero at the Olympics:

Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec.

Dikec won the silver medal in pistol shooting at the games in France, and did it while looking like he just showed up after getting off of work from a regular job.

No special eyewear, no fancy hearing protection gear or anything fancy. He rocked the same glasses your local accountant does, and looked so casual that it was honestly incredible.

Social media loves Yusuf Dikec

You can sometimes just tell when someone is destined to be a star, and as soon as the photo above went viral, it was obvious that Dikec, an Olympic veteran, was going to blow up.

Social media couldn't get enough of him, and the reactions were awesome. Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Badass to the core. Cool, calm and collected. I love every single thing about this man. The aesthetic, the confidence and the glasses all combine to give fans a truly incredible moment. The drip is almost too much.

Also, I seriously had no idea Turkey brought this kind of talent to shooting competitions. To paraphrase Shaq, I must apologize because I was unfamiliar with your game.

Props to Dikec for winning silver while looking like he's on lunch break from teaching science at your local high school. We need to get this guy in a John Wick film ASAP. The internet craves it! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hooksetad@outkick.com.