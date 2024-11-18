YouTuber Smokes Weed Grown With Her Dad's Ashes To Help Launch Her New Podcast

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino waited to honor her dad's dying wish until the time was right. That moment came five years after he passed away from leukemia.

It coincidentally worked out that she could use his dying wish for the first episode of her new podcast called Rodiculous. She didn’t care if that meant the episode she dedicated to him would be demonized.

Pansino didn't care that there was a good chance it would be buried in the algorithm. She ignored her YouTube rep and did it anyway.

She explained that her dad's dying wish, which he told her and her mother, was to have his ashes mixed with soil and used to grow a marijuana plant. He then wanted them to "smoke him."

They worked with a local grower in California to honor her dad's dying wish. She shared some footage of the mother-daughter bonding experience which included the two of them spreading his ashes on soil, planting some marijuana and giving it some water with what I suspect is a touch of love.

They recently harvested the plant grown with her old man's ashes and rolled joints with pink rolling paper which happened to match her new set. That's definitely a sign from outside the known universe.

Using dad's ashes to grow weed, then smoking that weed is a great way to promote a new podcast

At the end of the podcast, which represents a new era for Pansino, she smokes some of the weed grown with her dad's ashes. She added some content to her Instagram Story showing her with a lit joint.

There was some confusion from some who thought that she had smoked his ashes. So she issued a clarification for those having a hard time following along.

"Just a quick Correction: I did not smoke my dad ashes directly. You should never smoke ash," Pansino wrote in a tweet. "My fathers ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant."

Is there a more perfect time to honor a loved one's dying wish? I'm trying really hard to come up with one and I can't. This new podcast isn't going to promote itself.

What a moment for this family. A loving gesture turned into a promo is what dad would have wanted.