People Share Advice Young Men Need To Know, And The Answers Are Very Accurate

What advice do young men need to know in order to thrive in life?

We all make mistakes as we grow up, and we all probably look back at our lives wishing there were a few more things we knew at a young age.

It's just part of growing up. You make mistakes, hopefully learn from them and then don't repeat them as you age.

Well, there is plenty of advice going viral on Reddit, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Advice for young men on Reddit goes viral.

Back in July, there was a thread focused on what men in their 40s would tell their younger selves if they could. Now, there's a follow up boarding it up over several generations, and the advice is worth your time.

Check out some of the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

That time flies and your family doesn’t last forever.

Take your hearing more seriously. Wear protection or you will be in your fifties and slowly being driven insane by the constant high pitched tone.

Maintaining platonic relationships. It gets way harder to make new friends when you're older.

This is real. I'm in my mid 30s and have not made new close friends since college. We all scattered after graduation so I see them maybe once a year when I visit. I have acquaintances and whatnot to go do things with but I really wish I had a group of good friends here in my city.

Fix your diet before it's too late, so many younger guys can't cook a healthy meal.

You can push your body to the limit in your 20s (exercise, power lifting, etc) and recover easily. If you aren't careful, your 30s are a wake up call, strains and injuries become permanent.

Keep the weight off, look after your teeth. Stay clear of debt - most importantly have fun / make every day count - before you know it your 20’s will be all but a distant memory.

If you are still on friendly terms with people from school or uni make a conscious effort to maintain those relationships. I'm in my mid 40s and through no deliberate thought I am out of contact with everyone from school/uni. Life gets in the way and suddenly you haven't seen your best friend from school in 20 years.

Retirement money. Start saving now!!!

Take chances. No better time to roll the dice then young and single. Try another city, switch jobs, travel etc.

Build a life where the baseline is you alone and happy. no one will be able to take that away. you will have a good life.

Fiber. Sounds super lame but I swear I wish 20s me paid attention to this. When your system is more efficient, so are you. You have way more energy and you can think more clearly because you're less sluggish and tired. Absolute game changer.

Pursuing business in your 20s and neglecting other things like friends, relationships, mental health, will have consequences that you can’t just undo in a few months after you reached your business goals.

Save at least 10% of your income for retirement (the more the better). Also, strength train 2-3 times a week and do cardio a few times a week.

Save money, but don't make that your entire life goal. Still do things with friends, set aside some money for travel and experiences. Give yourself a healthy weekly entertainment budget. In your 30s, people have families and committed relationships, in your 20s I could rally people for a group trip on a week's notice and meet up regularly. Sitting out your 20s socially sucks in your 30s.

That toxic partner you are with that you think is the one and you just keep trying and trying and trying ... f*cking stop. You are in your 20s. The sh*t will not work. Move on.

Do we notice a common theme in the answers? Start planning ahead and don't forget about friends and families. As you get older, you start realizing how fragile life is.

Everyone thinks they're invincible when they're a teenager and in their 20s. Everyone thinks there's no end to the good times.

Eventually, reality will set in. People start dying, your friends and family develop health issues and individuals you thought would be around forever are gone overnight.

It's tough to hear, but it's true. Your grandparents won't be here forever, your parents won't be here forever, your siblings won't be here forever and your friends will eventually be gone. I'm only in my 30s and have already lost multiple family members and have friends living on borrowed time.

Cherish what time you have with those close to you because you truly don't know how fast it can all end. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.