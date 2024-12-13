You'll Never Guess What Liberals Are Panic-Buying Because Of Donald Trump

Gen-Z Liberals are in a panic right now because Donald J. Trump resumes his presidency in 38 days. That's right. We're almost there, folks.

Thirty-eight days. We can do it. Just hold on a little longer.

While us sane Americans are counting down the minutes because it means this country will finally start to be normal again, some loony lefties on TikTok are currently ransacking the spice aisle at the local Piggly-Wiggly because Trump is returning to office.

That's right. The #DemocratsofTikTok are "preparing for Trump" by stocking up on spices because groceries are about to be a lot more expensive under 47.

Read it again … Groceries under Donald Trump are about to be MORE EXPENSIVE than groceries under Joe Biden.

These people are NUTS!

Gen-Z is on the case!

My God. It's perfect. These people are just the best. I'd really like to stop mocking them every single day, but how in the hell am I supposed to stop when they're putting out #content like that?

You can't give the wokes an inch. Not one. You give ‘em an inch, and they’ll take a mile.

Don't you dare let the Libs of TikTok tell you groceries are about to become unaffordable because of tariffs. Get the hell out of here with that nonsense. This chick doesn't know how to spell tariff, much less give us an economics lesson on how they'll impact my onion powder.

Of course, there's no mention of how expensive groceries are now. God forbid she provides some context. No way. Can't undermine Bidenomics. That's their holy grail. It's everything for the left.

Anyway, if you have time later, head to your nearest supermarket and stock your cupboards. Trump is about to take over and our garlic powder is in trouble.

PS: Avocado oil? I mean, the MOST liberal thing I've ever seen.