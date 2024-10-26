You Haven't Heard A Truly Bad National Anthem Until You Listen To This Debacle From The 'Third-Party' Debate
For those still looking for a third option aside from Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for 47th president of the US of A, I've got great news for you!
There was a debate last night between third-party candidates that nobody watched and/or knew about! Jill Stein – that one lady who has been on your ballot for decades now that you look at every four years and say. ‘She’s STILL here?' – was in attendance. As were fellas who go by the names Chase Oliver and Randall Terry.
Never heard of those cats, but I assume they're totally normal.
Anyway, we're not here to talk about wasted votes. We're here to talk about what happened BEFORE the debate.
I present to you maybe the worst national anthem in this history of time, performed by some lady named "Loomis."
Just … "Loomis."
This was a tough listen
I mean, just an INSANE sequence right there. I've never seen anything like it.
When we get these awful national anthems – and they happen all the time – it's usually addressed after the fact. Never, in my life, have I heard someone stop mid-anthem – TWICE – just to tell the audience that she "f--ked up."
Wild. Do sort of respect the honesty from Loomis, though. She knew she was digging herself a hole, and she at least tried to get out of it before it got too deep.
Didn't work, but at least she tried. That's all we can ask for as a society, right?
Anyway, how about this little send-off from debate moderator Christina Tobin after that debacle?
"Thank you Loomis, that was beautiful, appreciate you coming here tonight."
Yeah, OK. Come on, Christina. Can you not BS a bunch of BSers, please. It's insulting.
You can't give me gravy and tell me it's jelly, 'cause gravy ain't sweet. - Jo Bennett, The Office.
Amen.
Carry on with your days.