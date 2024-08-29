Yeti Sells Cast Iron Skillets For Outrageously Expensive Price

Yeti's cast iron skillets are absolutely not cheap.

The popular cooler brand is probably the most recognized rotomolded cooler brand on the planet. Yeti's marketing is next level, the products are solid but none of them are really cheap.

The coolers cost several hundred dollars, starting with the 45 Hard Cooler for anything significant and go up from there. The skillet prices aren't very different.

Yeti unveiled its latest skillets, and the prices are jarring. The 12" skillet costs $250, the 10" skillet is $200 and the 8" is $150.

Yeti sells a skillet for up to $250.

What's crazy is selling a skillet for $250 is actually *CHEAPER* than a skillet Yeti was selling last year for $400.

However, people still aren't impressed. You can buy a solid cast iron skillet for $50 online, and spending five times that for a Yeti skillet is just wild.

Below are some of the reactions on social media:

insane if its more than a cooler...

It’s great, only after I took out a $100,000 loan to buy it

Aw hell nah if it’s over $100 yeti you’re cooked

Prices are absurd

I’d get this but it’s too pricy for what it is. Cast iron is cast iron

$200 for a 10"? I’m good with Lodge.

To be clear, I have a Yeti cooler. It works just fine, but my Canyon Cooler is definitely my best rotomolded cooler. That thing is a beast, but if I want to go smaller, my Yeti Roadie 24 can get the job done.

However, you're absolutely crazy if you think I'm dropping $250 on a cast iron skillet. A fool and his money quickly part ways.

I own a cast iron skillet that cooks up a great steak. Know how much I paid for it? I believe it was right around $35 and it works just fine.

Yeti's greatest accomplishment is its marketing. People love having a Yeti, and again, the products work but are just expensive. Check out Canyon Coolers. I own the 55 quart one, and it's an absolute machine. My 20 qt Orca is also solid, but just a bit small. Do you like Yeti? Would you spend $250 on a skillet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.