Brutal 'Yellowstone' Complaint Goes Viral, But Is It Fair?

A very blunt post complaining about "Yellowstone" is gaining traction online.

Two episodes from season 5B have already aired, and episode three (11 overall in season five) airs this Sunday. After that, we'll only have three more episodes before the show is wrapped up for good.

The journey that started back in 2018 will soon be over. It's hard to believe that's the case, but it is. It's also the case that people love complaining about the state of the show.

Viewers are fired up with how John Dutton's death was handled, they're upset with how the story is developing down the final stretch and anything else you can think of has also made the list of things not making fans happy.

Reddit post complaining about "Yellowstone" goes viral.

Well, there's now a doozy of a Reddit post just tearing the show apart as "awful" and comparing it to watching someone die.

"So I expected it to be bad with Costner not returning, but MY GOD this is awful. They should have just killed the show at the end of part 1. Leave the conclusion up to the mind of the viewer, or maybe just throw whatever they can at Costner to get him back for a movie to cap the show off, but this...? This is like watching a cancer patient in their last dying days. Awful. Just awful," the post states.

Agree? Disagree? Well, there were plenty of reactions in the comments. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I am so glad TS wrote a scene where a highway patrolman basically thanked him for his service as a rancher.

His ego isn’t small

This is just pure lazy writing by a show runner who not only does not give a crap about providing a quality product, but he wants to use it to shill his 6666 products and ranch. Oh yeah, he is also sticking it KC, for not coming back, even though he is the one who did not have scripts ready.

Even by Yellowstone’s standards, these last two episodes have been super incoherent, thanks to the time jumps and tonal shifts.

Imma guess the murdered wolves story line from 5A has been dropped.

I was scrolling through my phone when Beth & Rip were in the Amarillo hotel and the next scene was Rip in Montana walking out to talk to Lloyd. I was wondering what happened and why Rip wasn’t back in camp but, honestly, couldn’t have been bothered to rewind back a minute. Who f*cking cares?

Its unwatchable. For the first time in 5 seasons I couldnt get through this episode. Just stopped caring.

I am dying laughing at this comment. "Awful. Just awful." You sound like someone who is in minor shock after having just witnessed a horrific accident — which you have, and it is the slow-moving train wreck of the final days of "Yellowstone."

Honestly this is worse than the final season of Game of Thrones

90% of the episode felt like filler because they need to release a certain amount of episodes. The carter scenes were the only ones were watching.

I miss the fun stuff, bunkhouse shenanigans, beating the sh*t out of bad guys. I’m so over Beth and her ridiculous way of dealing with everything. When does Fargo come back??

I feel that TS uses Beth as his proxy. She would absolutely turn the show/ranch into a money making scheme and give no f*cks about who felt screwed in the process. It is an embarrassment but a lucrative one.

Sigh. The complaints just never stop with "Yellowstone" fans. I'm starting to think "Yellowstone" fans might be the softest fans on the planet.

People don't seem to understand that tweaks were going to have to be made after Kevin Costner decided to not return. Instead of rolling with it, fans are seething with rage and anger.

"Yellowstone" viewers are starting to remind me of the weaker segment of Wisconsin Badgers fans, and that's not a compliment!

Has some of Taylor Sheridan's writing and story choices been a bit unnecessary? Sure. Not sure we needed a scene with 6666 sponsored alcohol, but is that really worth the nonstop complaints?

Absolutely not.

There are only four more episodes of "Yellowstone" left! Buckle up and enjoy the ride. Disagree? Agree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.