'Yellowstone' Fans React To Shocking And Bloody Death

"Yellowstone" fans are in a state of shock after the latest episode aired Sunday night.

*WARNING: THERE WILL BE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The third episode of season 5B of the Western saga concluded with Beth's major rival Sarah Atwood being gunned down by two assassins at an intersection.

Why? We don't know for sure, but it's almost certainly tied to the fact the hit on John Dutton has been reopened as a murder investigation instead of a suicide.

She's a loose end for the contract killers, and hit men don't tolerate loose ends. You can read my full recap and review of the episode here.

"Yellowstone" fans react to Sarah Atwood's death.

I loved the ending. It was the perfect way to crank things up to a new level as Jamie and Beth prepare to go to war with each other.

Reactions from fans flooded in, and the takes were flying. Check out some below that were shared on Reddit:

Yeah this episode has been the best so far . It caught me off guard.

I agree, super good episode. It’s going to be a long week waiting for the next!

Well , Jamie is f*cked.

That ending was a shocker. I thought this was a strong episode. I don’t know why this show strayed so far from Kayce, because he was at the center of this episode and it was tight! Not a ton of Beth being over the top. A good Rainwater scene. Lynell being the badass woman she’s always been. The plot propelled forward with a big leap. This was good.

I felt a little bad because I literally said to my husband "Now she has to die!" shortly before it happened, and I honestly thought it would be Beth doing the deed. But here we are.

See how good this show can be when they don’t spend 30 mins with f*cking horses spinning in circles and snakes in tents.

FINALLY

I think it’s what everyone wanted but didn’t expect it coming so quick

This is the episode I have been waiting for. Yellowstone is back baby. Ding dong the witch is dead!!! Yeah baby

I didn’t see it either

That was really good.

I really thought Jamie was going to kill her; I did not expect multiple shots fired with a silencer in the middle of the day in a residential neighborhood from the black ops org that prides itself on not causing suspicion. But still, best ep of the season.

When that car pulled up and that big dude was in the passenger seat, I yelled OMG. I like the cowboy sh*t and the bunkhouse sh*t, but this season needed to get down to business and it did.

Finally a good episode and I’m optimistic for the rest. It looks like they’re finally caught up on the flashbacks so hopefully we’re done with them and Texas.

I knew she was gonna get got. I did not envision it that quickly

So glad lol I hated her so much

IT WAS SO GOOD!! Makes me not feel so much like John being gone is going to turn the end of this into another GOT experience.

There were also plenty of takes flying on X. People certainly aren't sad to see Sarah gone.

Can we finally now stop with all the complaints about "Yellowstone"? That was an elite episode that took the entertainment world by storm.

It was a shot of adrenaline straight to the soul. Chess pieces need to be removed from the board following the murder/fake suicide scheme.

Removing Sarah Atwood in a brutally bloody and violent fashion is what I think we all expected. I'm just not sure we expected Taylor Sheridan to take her out with assassins stopped at an intersection.

Absolutely ruthless and I love it. Welcome to the big stage, Sarah. Doesn't always go as you planned.

Now, we just have three more episodes left. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's enjoy the ride!