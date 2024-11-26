'Yellowstone' Fans Share Heartwarming Praise After Shocking Death

"Yellowstone" fans are showing love to Dawn Olivieri following the shocking episode that aired Sunday.

Olivieri's character Sarah Atwood was gunned down at the end of episode 11 of season five, and while her dying wasn't shocking, the fashion it went down in most certainly was.

I think most fans expected Sarah to die in the series finale. Instead, the assassins she hired decided to tie up some loose ends after authorities announced John Dutton's death wasn't a suicide.

It's being investigated as a homicide, and it's a total game-changer. You can read my full breakdown and reaction here.

"Yellowstone" fans show love for Dawn Olivieri after Sarah Atwood's death.

That resulted in the assassins gunning down Sarah Atwood while she was stopped at an intersection at leaving Jamie's house.

Olivieri's time on "Yellowstone" is over, and the fans only had good things to say for her performance on the screen.

A Reddit thread loaded with praise is going viral, and it's pretty cool to see. Check out some of the comments praising her sinister performance below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As far as playing her character, she killed it.

She did a good job of playing a highly seductive sociopath. Oddly, it almost seemed like she started to care for Jamie at the end there when she had tears in her eyes as she drove away after their fight, but then she went right back to being calculating. I thought it was a very nice touch by the actress.

She was great in Yellowstone. In 1883, a bit different character, but still amazing with her screen presence. Dawn Olivieri is a very talented actress.

Glad the character got what was coming, hope the rest of Market Equities do too

I love that this same actress was Claire Dutton in 1883.

I can’t believe that’s her lowkey, just goes to show how good of actress she is.

She ate

She’s a fantastic actress.

She sure is

When the actor is lost in the role and it makes you hate them, it is great acting! Her sly grin is diabolical!

yup, the best actors make you love or hate them and i fkn hated her lol

Same. She was severely underutilized and they could have really had a great storyline with her.

She was brilliant. One of the strongest characters we’ve seen in the show and the best villain in my opinion. I’m gonna miss her.

There's no doubt Olivieri killed it (no pun intended) as Sarah Atwood. She was great, and really brought the villain to life.

She wasn't violent like many "Yellowstone" villains have been over the years, but she didn't need to be. The Market Equities fixer was manipulative and dug her teeth into Jamie.

The series has just three episodes left. It should be fun to see how it all wraps up. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com your theories and predictions.