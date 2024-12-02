Hit TV Show Gets Official Return Date For New Season

"Yellowjackets" officially has its season three release date.

The hit Showtime series about a girls soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness in the 1990s has been a hit since season one premiered.

The show takes place in two timelines: the wilderness in the 1990s and modern day with the survivors as adults.

It's the perfect blend of "Lost" and "Lord of the Flies." "Yellowjackets" is dark, sinister, mysterious, full of suspense and we now have a season three release date.

"Yellowjackets" returning in 2025.

The popular series with Sophie Thatcher recently released a promo video announcing that the series will return February 14, 2025.

That means we're two and a half months out before we return to the wilderness. That's great news for viewers and fans.

If you're not already watching "Yellowjackets," then you have plenty of time to start before February 14th gets here.

Just be warned that it's not for the faint of heart. Not at all. In fact, it's one of the darkest and most ominous shows on TV.

There isn't much smiling as viewers watch the survivors navigate life in the wilderness against forces that do not want them leaving.

It's much more than a simple survival show, and judging from how season two ended (no spoilers here!), season three will focus more heavily on the past storyline. That's great news for viewers because it's definitely the better one.

You can catch season three starting February 14th, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.