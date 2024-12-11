Terrifying Preview Drops For New Season Of Hit TV Show: WATCH

The first look at season three of "Yellowjackets" is here, and it's awesome.

The hit Showtime series focuses on a high school girls soccer team that goes down in a plane crash in the Canadian wilderness.

The survivors quickly realize there are sinister forces working against their rescue. The wilderness seemingly wants to keep them there, and that's where a series of horrifying events play out. There's also a current day timeline that unfolds with the survivors as middle-aged adults.

"Yellowjackets" season three teaser released.

Season two ended in May 2023, and fans have been craving new information and previews ahead of the show's February 14th return.

Well, we finally have a teaser trailer for season three of the epic thriller, and it's exactly as scary and unnerving as you'd expect.

It also gives fans a look at Hilary Swank's character. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the first serious look at season three? I can only speak for myself, but I think it looks pretty solid.

The preview had the exact tone and energy fans have come to love through the first two seasons. It looks like we're in for another horrifying ride, and I'm intrigued by Swank's character.

My only criticism is that we didn't get to see much of Sophie Thatcher's Natalie in the preview. It's a bit of an odd choice given the fact she's arguably the most important character in the show.

Natalie's time in the modern day timeline might be done, but she's without question the most critical one in the wilderness timeline.

Yet, she didn't get much love in the preview. I'm honestly not sure what to think about that.

The good news is we're right around two months out from season three starting. I can't wait! I hope you're all with me, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.