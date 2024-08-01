Yankees Fan Throws One Of The Most Disgusting Cheap Shots You'll Ever Witness

I've blogged dozens and dozens of cheap shots thrown by scumbag fans over the last 16 years, but this one might take the cake as the worst one I've seen.

There's zero doubt it's the worst I've seen in the last 10 years. There might be an outlier I'm forgetting from the early 2010s. Yes, it's right up there with the high school wrestler cheap shot in 2023, but those were teens. We have grown men in this new one.

The Yankees were in Philly this week for a series, so it doesn't come as a surprise that emotions boiled over. However, if fans are going to fight, the last thing you want to see is this.

"We are asking the victim and anyone who may have knowledge of the incident to come forward," the Philly police department told TMZ.

Of course, there was at least one guy claiming the Phillies fan deserved to get knocked out while providing a video that shows nothing that screams Yankees fan should KO the dude.

Sure, there's a back-and-forth, but Yankees fan wasn't exactly threatened.

Change my mind:

