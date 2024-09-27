Rising Country Music Stars Releases Emotional New Song: VIDEO

Wyatt Flores continues to prove he's here to stay.

Flores is one of the fastest rising stars in country music, and he appears destined to become a legit player in the country music genre for a long time.

The man's songs tell stories that take listeners on emotional roller coasters. It's about as far from the pop country you hear on the radio, and he's done it again.

Wyatt Flores releases new song.

Flores released his new song "Oh Susannah" Thursday, and fans expecting him to throw heat aren't going to be disappointed at all.

Give the emotional track a listen below, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Wyatt Flores do it again or did Wyatt Flores do it again? The answer is an overwhelming yes. This young man is outrageously talented.

Insanely talented, and it's even more impressive when you consider he hasn't been around that long in the music industry.

Has the man made a bad song? If he has, I certainly haven't heard it. Remember, this is also the man who made "Sober Sundays" with The Castellows and the incredibly popular song "Please Don't Go."

Like I said, Wyatt Flores is here for the long haul, and as a country music fan, it's great to see. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.