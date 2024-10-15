Country Music Star Releases New Hit Song With Simple Message: LISTEN

Wyatt Flores, once again, appears to be responsible for another hit song.

For those of you who might not be aware, Flores has been on an unreal run lately in the country music world. He's one of the genre's fastest rising stars.

His debut album "Welcome to the Plains" comes out Friday at midnight eastern, and there's no doubt it's going to be well-received by his fans.

It seems like everything Flores does moves the needle. That includes his latest single.

Wyatt Flores releases new song "Little Town."

Ahead of "Welcome to the Plains" coming out in a few days, Flores released his new song "Little Town" for his fans around the country.

The catch song has a very simple message:

Finding love in a small town.

It's a story as old as time! Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for fans to show plenty of support for Flores' latest single. Below are a few of the comments on YouTube:

This album is about to be so good!!

I can already tell this album is gonna be the best one released this year!!

Nice!

Love it! Keep up the amazing work

Great as always!

Friday is going to be an awesome day for country music fans. Not only is Wyatt Flores releasing his debut album, but Riley Green's new album "Don't Mind If I Do" also comes out.

What more could you possibly ask for if you're a country music fan?

Flores is an outrageously talented young man who has proven time and time again that he's capable of throwing heat in the country music industry. Now, fans have to wait a few more days for his debut album. I have no doubt he's going to exceed expectations. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.