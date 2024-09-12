Country Music Star Doesn't Remember Writing Hit Song For A Funny Alcohol-Related Reason

Wyatt Flores doesn't remember writing a major hit song.

Flores is one of the fastest rising talents in country music, and he's released some very popular music since entering the scene.

No song of his is more popular than "Please Don't Go," and he kept momentum high with his new song "Don't Wanna Say Goodnight."

The story of how the song was written might be even better than the actual song.

Wyatt Flores doesn't remember writing "Don't Wanna Say Goodnight."

Many people have hit the bottle a bit too hard at one point or another in their life, and might not fully remember all their activities. Turns out that's also true for Wyatt Flores because he claims he doesn't remember writing the song because he drank so much.

"I honestly don't even remember writing the song because the night before we had also celebrated something and I sent it way too hard. And, I didn't even remember writing the song the next day. This song may sound a little bit like it's a little drunk writing and there's a lot of drunk references in there," Flores said in a video clip shared on his Instagram.

Happens to the best of us, Wyatt. You can watch him explain how it all went down below.

Sounds like Wyatt Flores is a hell of a fun time to be around when he decides it's time to get after it. I'm not judging.

Not even a little bit. I've definitely enjoyed a cold beer from time to time, and I'm sure I'll enjoy plenty of them this upcoming weekend for the Wisconsin/Alabama game.

The difference is when I start deleting beers from the face of the planet, I don't end up writing a hit country music song. I usually start arguing about college football, history and politics or share insane war stories I've learned over the years.

Different strokes for different folks.

Props to Wyatt for being willing to share the funny story. If him throwing back a few beers results in more bangers, then he has my emphatic endorsement to crack them open.